Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Suraj Estate Developers Limited, a leading real estate developer in South Central Mumbai, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious EuroMoney Real Estate Award 2025 for' India's Best Residential Developer'. This global recognition places the company among internationally benchmarked real estate leaders and underscores its four-decade journey in transforming some of Mumbai's most established neighbourhoods.

The EuroMoney Real Estate Awards, conferred by London based Euromoney magazine, are regarded as one of the most respected global assessments of performance across real estate, banking and finance. Winners are chosen through surveys of leading investors, financial institutions, corporates, and real estate advisory firms worldwide.

For Suraj Estate, the award highlights its strengths in executing high quality residential and redevelopment led projects in land scarce South-Central Mumbai. Over the years the company has earned a reputation for navigating the complexities of redevelopment under DCPR 33(7), consistently delivering value to tenants and homeowners in some of the city's most constrained micro markets. With a focus on design led efficiency, Suraj Estate continues to create value luxury and luxury housing across Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mahim, Parel, and the emerging Bandra region.

This recognition comes close on the heels of One Business Bay, the company's landmark Grade A commercial development on Senapati Bapat Marg. The project reflects the clarity of design, and deep market understanding that underpin Suraj Estate's award-winning residential portfolio. Together, the EuroMoney award and the launch of One Business Bay demonstrate the company's integrated strengths across both residential and commercial segments, reinforcing its long-term contribution to reshaping South Central Mumbai's urban landscape.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr Rahul Thomas, Whole Time Director, Suraj Estate Developers Limited, said, "We are deeply honoured to be globally recognized as India's Best Residential Developer by Euromoney, a meaningful milestone for us. As we expand into the commercial space with One Business Bay, this acknowledgement reinforces the values that continue to guide us. This prestigious global accolade reaffirms our core strengths and inspires us to keep shaping Mumbai's evolving skyline."

The EuroMoney Real Estate Award 2025 win adds international weight to Suraj Estate Developers growth trajectory. It not only validates the company's four decades of design-driven community-centered development but also strengthens confidence among homebuyers, institutional partners, and investors.

About Suraj Estate Developers:

Suraj Estate Developers has been a prominent player in the real estate sector since 1986, with a strong focus on residential and commercial development in the South Central Mumbai region. The company has established a deep presence in key micro markets such as Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel, and is now strategically expanding into the Bandra sub market.

Specialising in the value luxury, luxury, and commercial segments, Suraj Estate Developers has built recognised expertise in the redevelopment of tenanted properties under DCPR 33(7), a cornerstone model in South Central Mumbai. With land parcels in this region being limited, the company's core strength lies in tenant negotiation and settlement, a capability that enables it to unlock value in densely populated areas. Suraj actively identifies cessed and non cessed buildings with existing tenants and partners with landlords through development agreements or outright acquisitions to drive impactful urban transformation.

Since inception, the company has successfully delivered 45 plus projects totalling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area. Its current portfolio includes 13 ongoing projects with a total RERA saleable carpet area of 7.55 lakh square feet and 16 upcoming projects with an estimated saleable carpet area of approximately 11.57 lakh square feet.

For more information, visit: www.surajestate.com

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

