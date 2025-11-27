VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: Surya Roshni, one of India's most trusted names in lighting, fans, home appliances, steel, wires & cables, water tanks and PVC pipes, has been featured in Dun & Bradstreet's prestigious publication India's Top 500 Value Creators 2025. This inclusion underscores the organisation's ability to build enduring value across its multi-vertical portfolio through consistent performance, disciplined governance, and a stakeholder-centric outlook.

Also Read | COP30: Fashion Is a Major Driver of Deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest.

The Top 500 Value Creators list is built on an extensive evaluation model covering more than twenty-five parameters that reflect both market-led and intrinsic value creation over a five-year horizon from FY2020 to FY2025. Surya's placement among these industry leaders signals its strong fundamentals, resilient business model, and future-ready approach in navigating dynamic market conditions.

The publication is being unveiled at the 25th edition of the India's Top 500 Value Creators Summit at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, with participation from senior dignitaries across government institutions, regulatory bodies, financial houses, and India Inc. Following the unveiling, the publication will circulate across CXO networks, policy institutions, industry councils, financial regulators, and investment bodies, reinforcing the visibility of Surya's enterprise value story.

Also Read | 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 1 Review: End Is Near for Netflix's Biggest Saga and It Is Still Entertaining in Its Imperfect Form! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Vasumitra Pandey, CEO - Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni Ltd, "Being featured among India's top value creators is a strong validation of the organisation's strategic direction and disciplined execution. We remain focused on scaling capabilities, deepening product leadership, and driving innovation that strengthens value delivery for every stakeholder connected to Surya."

About Surya Roshni Limited:

Since its inception in 1973, Surya Roshni has transformed into an organization that has developed its Lighting & Consumer Durables business and built a stronghold in the Steel Pipes & CR Strips business. The company started with the manufacturing of steel tubes in 1973, it then diversified by foraying into Lighting in 1984, PVC pipes in 2010, and Consumer Durables like Fans and Home Appliances in 2014-15. In 2025, Surya further expanded into the Wires & Cables segment with its Turbo Flex range, strengthening its position in the electrical solutions market.

The Steel Pipes & CR Strips business manufactures a wide range of products and is the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and the largest Exporter of ERW Pipes. The business has further strengthened with the set-up of a 3LPE Coating facility unit in 2018 (mainly to Oil & Gas and CGD sector) and Direct Forming Technology (DFT) in April 2022, whereas being one of the largest Lighting Companies in India, the Lighting business manufactures an array of conventional to modern LED lighting. The Consumer Durable business offers a variety of Fans and Home Appliances.

The brand also includes a growing range of PVC domestic plumbing pipes and garden pipes introduced recently.

'Surya' Brand and 'Prakash Surya' have a strong presence of more than five decades in India. With a revenue of over Rs.8000 Cr, Surya enjoys a robust Pan India presence with an extensive dealer network in both its businesses i.e. Steel Pipes & CR Strips and Lighting & Consumer Durables.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)