New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi-based research firm International Brand & Research Forum (IBRF) gave AAA ratings based on customer satisfaction to Sushma Buildtech from Punjab and declared it the 'Best Developer in Punjab based on customer reviews'.

The survey was conducted across the region with a special focus on past customers; IBRF Global researched the quality & feedback index on various parameters to come up with the result.

Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group, said, "Our customers are the centre of our attention, and we value Customer Feedback and customer reviews as it helps us get to know our strength. We pay attention to the tiniest aspects in our grandest goals, and we make the biggest pledges in the tiniest details."

The Sushma Group has been a leading name in the real estate sector of Chandigarh right after its inception. The organization is known for providing world-class residential and commercial options with state-of-the-art amenities. A name to reckon with and is one of the top 10 developers in the Tricity region, the Group has a track record of delivering 14 projects in 13 years.

The IBRF looked at the Sushma Customer Complaints over a period of time and compared with Sushma Customer Feedback for brand and specific projects. Sushma Customer Reviews were also studied and taken into consideration.

The Group has long valued customer satisfaction and has paid close attention to customer feedback. The Group has returned with their 'Happy Home Celebrations' during the festival season to spread delight among homebuyers and present them with memories to last a lifetime. Every month, they are spreading happiness to 100+ families by satisfying them with superb, assured quality and the best location of their dream homes. They are encouraging individuals to enhance their celebrations by buying a new home.

Sushma has worked hard to ensure that all of its projects meet the highest standards of quality and consistency. The majority of its projects are located on PR7 Airport Road, which provides good connectivity.

