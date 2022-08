New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): SWA Diamonds, Kerala-based ornament manufacturer has bagged national award for its Guinness world record winning ring named 'The Touch of Ami' with 24,679 diamonds set in it. SWA Diamonds, represented by its Managing Directors in the event, received 'Makers of India' award from Aswhini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution at Swadesh Conclave, organized by APN in New Delhi.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Dr Jitendra Singh, Anurag Thakur, S.P. Singh Baghel and Ramdas Athawale who were all the other honorable guests of the event appreciated Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Managing Director and the other nine board directors of SWA Diamonds for this distinguished achievement showcasing the strength of Diamond business of India to the whole world.

Justice M.N.Venkatachaliah and Sri M have won Swadesh Samman for overall contribution. Delhi university Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh (Overall contribution towards education field), Amit Bhattacharya (journalism), Yuvraj Malik (National Book Trust Director), Lord Ram Rangan (Member, House of Lords, UK) and Dr Sanjeev Kumar Joshi (Overall contribution towards science and technology) were among the 29 people who received the award.

SWA, under the banner of Capestone entered the ornament manufacturing spectrum in 2012 with manufacturing and supplying of machine made chains to all major and prominent jewellery retailers. Capestone's core competency in the industry is the 20,000 sq.ft manufacturing factory at INKEL EDUCITY, Karathode, Malappuram, Kerala.

SWA Diamonds is a brand owned by Capestone, one of South India's largest manufacturers of gold, diamond, and platinum ornaments based out of Malappuram Inkel Educity, Kerala. In 2002, the company entered the industry with manufacturing and supply of machine-made chains to all major and prominent jewellery retailers and in the year 2019, the company launched SWA Diamonds in the affordable diamond category.

