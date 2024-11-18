BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: To shed light on a critical aspect of climate change: its devastating impact on human health, Swasti, The Health Catalyst, a leading public health platform has launched a powerful new short film, "Under the Indian Sky: Tales of Climate and Health - Part 2: Our Communities.

The short film is part of a series of 12 short films - scheduled for release over 12 months in FY 2024-2025 - that results from a series of listening exercises led by Dr. Angela Chaudhuri, Chief Catalyst, Swasti across India in 2023 and 2024 where Dr. Chaudhuri met with members from communities most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, frontline health workers and sectoral partners to understand the experiences, learnings and actions around health impact of climate change.

The films capture rich perspectives, anecdotes, and shared lived realities that can shape the ongoing global and national discourse around the impact of climate change on our most vulnerable citizens.

The second film in the series, "Under the Indian Sky: Tales of Climate and Health - Part 2: Our Communities" helps us see the impact of climate change on communities through the eyes of vulnerable communities. Through their firsthand accounts, the film stitches together the health impact of climate change, as experienced by real people in their communities.

The film is a Call to Protect Ourselves and Our Planet. On the occasion of the film launch, Dr. Angela Chaudhuri, Chief Catalyst from Swasti, said, "We heard from people in their communities. I am afraid that if these communities don't have the resources to adapt to climate change, their health and well-being could be at serious risk. Without adaptation and early warning systems, these communities are also likely to experience poor mental health due to constant uncertainty and economic strain. But, all is not lost. Addressing these health risks requires a coordinated effort to support and protect these vulnerable communities."

Digital Film Link: https://youtu.be/83hXEntvD1I

Says Dr. Angela about the film series, 'Under the Indian Sky,' is a powerful and necessary contribution to the climate change conversation. Highlighting the real experiences of people captures the human cost of this crisis - something we often miss capturing. We hope the film series sparks dialogue and inspires action towards a healthier planet for all."

The short film was launched at a virtual film festival hosted by Swasti titled "COP29: Climate Cinema for Resilience", which presented a curated selection of 3 films including "Nature's Shields" by SEEDS which highlights collective environmental protection efforts to ensure public well-being, "The Secret In Our Backyards" by Vitamin Angels which highlights the importance of good nutrition and communities taking ownership of their wellbeing and "Under the Indian Sky: Tales of Climate and Health - Part 2: Our Communities" by Swasti - in alignment with COP29 themes and discussions.

