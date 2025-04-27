Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious Hindu occasion that falls on the third tithi of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. This day is also known as Akti or Akha Teej in several regions across India. Akshaya Tritiya falling on a Rohini Nakshatra day on Wednesday is considered very auspicious. This year, Akshaya Tritiya 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The word Akshaya means ‘never diminishing’. Hence, the benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminish and remain with the person forever. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Lucky Food: Kheer, Soaked Chana, Coconut and Other Food Items To Bring Good Fortune on Akha Teej.

The day of Akshaya Tritiya is auspicious for those who buy rice, deposit money in a bank account, buy any kind of new things or vessels. On this day, visiting temples, donating food or making special offerings for the poor, or helping poor children are all considered very auspicious and rewarding. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Date

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Timings

The Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat starts at 06:07 am till 12:19 pm on April 30.

The duration will be for 06 Hours and 13 minutes

The Tritiya Tithi begins at 17:31 pm on April 29 and ends at 14:12 pm on April 30, 2025

Akshaya Tritiya Significance

The occasion of Akshaya Tritiya holds great significance for Hindus, and it is widely believed that any venture started or asset acquired on this day will grow and bring lasting benefits. Many people buy gold, silver, and other valuables, considering it a sign of good luck. The day is also marked by prayers, charity, donations, and the start of new ventures, with the belief that divine blessings ensure their success.

Vedic astrologers also consider Akshaya Tritiya an auspicious day free from all malefic effects. As per astrology, the three lunar days, namely - Yugadi, Akshaya Tritiya and Vijay Dashami, don't need any Muhurta to start or perform any auspicious work as these three days are free from all malefic effects.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).