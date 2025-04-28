Over 100 undocumented immigrants were arrested during a massive overnight raid at an illegal underground nightclub in east-central Colorado, US federal officials said. The DEA, along with over 300 agents and officers, stormed the venue on Sunday, April 27, uncovering major drug trafficking, prostitution, and violent criminal activity. Authorities seized firearms, cocaine, meth and “pink cocaine” (tusi), while more than a dozen active-duty military members found on-site face further investigation. The raid comes amid a nationwide immigration crackdown under Operation Tidal Wave. Several videos of the Colorado nightclub raid have surfaced on social media. 'Those Canals Would Not Exist Without the United States of America': US President Donald Trump Says American Ships Should Be Allowed To Travel Through Panama and Suez Canals for Free of Charge.

Colorado Nightclub Raid

