In a shocking incident at a high school in Cheongju, South Korea, a special education student went on a stabbing spree this morning, April 28, injuring six people, including the principal. The attacker, reportedly with an intellectual disability, targeted staff members before fleeing the scene and attempting to commit suicide by jumping into a reservoir. Police apprehended the 18-year-old just 12 minutes later, and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three victims remain in serious but stable condition, while two others sustained minor wounds. Fortunately, no students were harmed in the attack. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the assault. Manufacturing Jobs Fall Down to Lowest Level in 12 Years in January by 56,000 in South Korea: Report.

Special Needs Student Stabs 6 in Cheongju

