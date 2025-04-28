Parashurama Jayanti is the celebration of the day that Lord Parashurama - the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu - appeared on the planet earth. Parashurama Jayanti 2025 will be celebrated on April 29. The celebration marks the anniversary of this important mythological event and is believed to be the day that Lord Parashurama was born. As we celebrate Parashurama Jayanti 2025, we bring Parashurama Jayanti 2025 images and HD wallpapers for free download online. These Parashurama Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, quotes and greetings are perfect to share online with your friends and family to honour Lord Parashurama on his birth anniversary.

Lord Parashurama is the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu who is believed to have been present in the Treta Yug. It is believed that Lord Parashurama entered this world to relieve the Earth's burden by exterminating the sinful, destructive and irreligious monarchs that pillaged its resources and neglected their duties as kings. His name hints to Lord Rama with an axe and the avatar of Lord Vishnu is seen carrying an axe. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

While Lord Parasharuma is not worshipped as widely, however there are several temples dedicated to Lord Parashurama. On the occasion of Parashurama Jayanti 2205, share these Parashurama Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, quotes and greetings to mark the festival.

We hope that these greetings help you to celebrate Parashurama Jayanti with all the fervour and enthusiasm. It is interesting to note that unlike other avatars of Lord Vishnu, it is believed that Lord Parashurama is still alive and walking around Earth. It is believed that when the Kalki avatar of Lord Vishnu will be born, Lord Parashurama will be their martial guru.

