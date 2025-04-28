Elon Musk-run X is reportedly working on new changes to improve the user experience for iOS users. As per reports, X may bring some changes to the timeline on iOS. It may introduce a "+" button on profile pictures for allowing users to follow people without opening their profiles. The platform is also expected to turn on swipe gestures by default. Additionally, a new pill-shaped "like" button may also be introduced to bring a refreshed look. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Releases New Option To Manage Uploaded Files in AI Chatbot.

X New Feature Update

X is working on some changes for the timeline on iOS: 1. A + button on profile pictures to follow people 2. Turning on swipe gestures by default 3. A new pill-shaped like button pic.twitter.com/qfICH6Eg3F — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)