NHS England is set to implement a significant policy change, requiring all children who identify as transgender to undergo autism and ADHD screenings, following a review that revealed higher mental health challenges in this demographic. The new guidelines, part of the NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Service, will ensure every child referred to a gender clinic is assessed for neurodevelopmental conditions like autism and learning disabilities. This decision comes after the Cass review, which highlighted the prevalence of mental health issues, such as suicidal ideation and self-harm, among those with gender dysphoria. Medics will also examine the child’s mental health, family dynamics, and sexual development. While many have welcomed the holistic approach, critics have raised concerns over the potential use of cross-sex hormones and the lack of attention to broader societal influences. As per reports, the NHS plans to consult the public on the new policy before rolling it out later this year. England Shocker: NHS Nurse Injects Record Shop Owner With Lethal Paralytic Drug in Attempt To ‘Play God’ in Northallerton, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

NHS to Screen Trans Children for Autism and ADHD

