In a groundbreaking and unconventional move, Los Angeles recently became the stage for the world’s first sperm racing competition. Organised by an innovative start-up aptly named Sperm Racing, the event aims to bring attention to fertility issues while making reproductive wellness both measurable and entertaining. The event culminated in a win for 20-year-old Tristan Mykel, a University of Southern California (USC) student who competed under the pseudonym 'Tristan Milker.' Declaring himself a fertility athlete, Mykel emerged victorious in this quirky competition that blends science, sport and awareness. Prior to the main competition, YouTuber Jimmy Zhang went head-to-head with influencer Noah Boat in a preliminary sperm race, securing an easy victory. The excitement continued with a halftime performance by rapper and producer Ty Dolla $ign. Tristan Wilcher and Asher Proeger took the stage for a head-to-head showdown but Tristan edged ahead in the end, clinching the win with a USD 10,000 prize. World’s First Sperm Race To Be Held in Los Angeles: How US City’s Millionaires Are Hosting Sperm Racing, With Betting Slips and Spectators To Raise Global Fertility Awareness.

Sperm Race Winner

First Ever Sperm Race (Photo Credits: @FearedBuck/ X)

First Ever Sperm Race Winner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Trojan (@dailytrojan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)