Hosts Malaysia National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Singapore National Cricket Team in the eighth match of the Malaysia Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 on Monday, April 28. The Malaysia vs Singapore T20I 2025 match is set to be played at Malaysia's Bayuemas Cricket Oval, from 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Malaysia vs Singapore live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available as fans can tune in to the FanCode app and website to watch the Malaysia vs Singapore live streaming, at the cost of a match pass that costs Rs 19. How To Watch BAN vs ZIM Free Live Streaming Online of 2nd Test 2025 Day 1? Get Telecast Details of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match on TV.

Malaysia vs Singapore T20I 2025:

🪙 Toss update from the second game of the day at Bayuemas! Singapore has won the toss and elected to bat 📺 Catch the game live at https://t.co/bzS5KJsVgC#MASvsSIN #MalaysiaQuadT20I pic.twitter.com/x3sFtHXO61 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) April 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)