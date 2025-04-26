New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Online food ordering and delivery major Swiggy Instamart signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Cooperation to support cooperative brands in the areas of marketing, promotion, consumer technology, and capacity building.

After the MoU, the products under Bharat Organics and other cooperative dairy products will now be available on e-commerce and q-commerce platforms of Swiggy, the Ministry of Cooperation said in a statement on Saturday.

The food delivery platform will create a dedicated "Cooperative" category on its platform, with a focus on products such as organics, dairy, millets, and handicrafts.

The MoU aims to strengthen the cooperative movement in India by leveraging Swiggy's digital platform and outreach. The partnership will encourage the onboarding of cooperative dairy products on Swiggy's Instamart platform and provide support for preferred access, ensuring greater visibility and reach for cooperative entities.

This collaboration will facilitate cooperatives in connecting with new-age consumers through new-age technology, thereby expanding their digital footprint and enhancing their market presence.

In view of the United Nations' declaration of 2025 as the International Year of Cooperation, Swiggy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Cooperation, will engage in an awareness campaign to promote cooperative movements, organisations, and products across the country, the Ministry said in the statement.

The government has taken more than 60 initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector of the country.

The Ministry has recently taken many initiatives to provide access to market to the cooperative produce, including the organic produce from the cooperative sector. (ANI)

