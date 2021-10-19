Taapsee Sports The New M&S Fusion Range on the cover of Grazia India

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/Target Media): Steal the look from Grazia India's new cover featuring Taapsee Pannu dressed in Marks & Spencer new fusion range.

Inspired by floral motifs and flowy silhouettes, this embroidered dress priced reasonably at INR 5999 will be the perfect addition to your autumn festive closet.

Style Tip to Try: When in doubt, go floral! An ensemble to sport through the day, be it an outdoor pool party in the day or an evening look by the campfire, this dress has you covered. Marry the look with minimal jewellery and a pair of block heels or comfy sandals, and you are good to go!

Available at Marks & Spencer stores & on www.marksandspencer.in

