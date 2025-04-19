NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 19: The much-anticipated inauguration of the TAB Terra Casa & FashionTV luxury real estate brand initiative, a signature project by the Tejas Arun Bahirat Patil Group took place on the 18th of April '25 at the opulent JW Marriott, Pune. The inauguration event of TAB Terra Casa was graced by the presence of Soha Ali Khan, the renowned Bollywood celebrity and artist with a distinguished legacy in the film industry, alongside FashionTV MD Kashiff Khan, a global franchise expert and Rukmani Singh Hooda, Director FashionTV India.

The event also saw a gathering of prominent industrialists, media personalities, artists, environmental advocates and local dignitaries; making it a momentous occasion that reflected the fusion of luxury, lifestyle, eco-sustainability & innovation that TAB Terra Casa truly represents.

Renowned for their focus on eco-friendly designs, sustainability and avant-garde architectural concepts, the TAB group's newest venture is designed to offer unparalleled luxury while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility.

In partnership with FashionTV, the world's leading fashion and lifestyle media brand, TAB Terra Casa introduces NA-sanctioned premium villa plots for the discerning buyers. These plots are meticulously designed with eco-friendly principles, honoring the values of Mother Nature while perfectly adhering to Vastu Shastra. The design reflects a deep-rooted belief in Indian spirituality and values, blending tradition with modern luxury.

What Is TAB Terra Casa?

The TAB Terra Casa project stands as a testament to the vision of Shri Tejas Arun Bahirat Patil, whose leadership has been instrumental in championing sustainable development in the real estate sector. The project incorporates cutting-edge designs, energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices to create a luxurious yet eco-conscious living space.

The TAB Terra Casa project will offer an array of NA-sanctioned villa plots that offer ample scope to develop premium residential villas, blending modern luxury with the tranquil charm of the natural surroundings, enabling several eco-conscious features in their architectural blueprints. The TAB project is aimed at minimizing the environmental footprint while maximizing the comfort & convenience of its residents.

It is well-connected to the Pune main city, with several modern amenities, schools, colleges & hospitals in the neighboring vicinity.

"We are proud to present TAB Terra Casa which reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainable development and innovation in the real estate sector," said Shri Tejas Arun Bahirat Patil, Founder of the Tejas Arun Bahirat Patil Group. "This project is a perfect blend of luxury, nature, and cutting-edge design principles. We believe it sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly living in the region and offers our residents a truly unique and sustainable lifestyle."

Adding to the momentum of the occasion, Kashiff Khan, FashionTV, MD, stated, "This luxury real estate project profoundly honors environmental consciousness, while adhering to the principles of Vastu and respecting tradition. It seamlessly integrates modernity with luxury, offering an eco-friendly lifestyle that beautifully combines sustainability with sophistication." Further highlighting the point, Ms. Rukmani Singh Hooda, Director FashionTV India, added "This partnership is very close to my heart because it's about storytelling through spaces. With F Villas Terra Casa, we're turning the idea of "home" into a curated lifestyle, elegant, serene and chic."

Speaking at the momentous occasion, celebrated Bollywood actress & celebrity, Soha Ali Khan, reflected, "I uphold a legacy in acting and take great pride in being a part of prestigious legacies in real estate such as TAB Terra Casa and FashionTV, a global brand that's recognized in the luxury lifestyle sector. The TAB Terra Casa project holds a special place in my heart, as it aligns with my passion for environmentally sustainable practices."

The TAB Terra Casa project is expected to attract discerning buyers looking for high-end properties that offer both luxury and sustainability, in one of Pune's most sought-after and scenic locations.

Project can be viewed at ftvrealestate.in or sales contact +91 86575 52990.

Tejas Arun Bahirat Patil is a visionary leader with a BE in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Pune University. With a legacy rooted in designing & developing eco-friendly real estate projects, his work prioritizes eco-conscious designs, solid waste management, renewable energy and petroleum conservation. His work in the realm of sustainable development has earned him numerous accolades from the government, honoring his efforts in promoting environmentally responsible construction and urban planning.

FashionTV, world's largest fashion and lifestyle media brand was conceptualized by Michel Adams, Founder-Chairman of FashionTV, in the year 1997 with a mission to expand the business of luxury, fashion, lifestyle and glamour to several Nations. Kashiff Khan, the Managing Director of FashionTV aims to extend his philosophy and expand the businesses of FashionTV into India- the second most populated country with enormous market potential.

FashionTV presents F Real Estate Brand Licensing that is an entire brand vision in the luxury real estate spectrum, comprising different kinds of real estate licensing verticals, ranging from residential to commercial, including hospitality. Exploring new vistas in luxury real estate, the core focus of FashionTV is on inventing the future of Real Estate, with an emphasis on luxury & innovation.

