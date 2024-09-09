New Delhi, September 9: Tata Motors has launched what it termed its biggest ever 'Festival of Cars' with tempting offers for this festive season.

Customers can enjoy cumulative benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh, making it the perfect opportunity for them to buy their dream car at lower prices. The special festive offers are available for a limited period till October 31, 2024, on all cars and SUVs powered by petrol, diesel, and CNG.

Provisions for additional consumer benefits of up to Rs 45,000 across popular models may also be made available, the carmaker said. Announcing the festival offer, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said he is sure that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car. Tata Power Sets Up 50,000 Home Chargers for EVs Across India, 500 Charging Points for Electric Buses in Metro Cities Since April 2023.

"As the festive season unfolds, we are delighted to present a spectacular array of enticing offers for our valued customers. With total benefits of up to Rs 2.05 Lakh on ICE vehicles, this year's festive celebration includes limited time attractive price reductions, along with attractive exchange and cash benefits, making it the perfect moment to embrace the spirit of new beginnings," he said. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Says Cost of EVs To Match Petrol, Diesel Vehicles in About 2 Years.

"We are confident that customers will seize this exceptional opportunity to own a Tata car, bringing home the best of safety and design, making this festive season truly special," he added.

