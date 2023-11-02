Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), both 100 percent subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licencing of Jaguar's EMA platform for the development of the 'premium pure electric' vehicle series 'Avinya'.

Pure electric mid-sized SUVs for international markets are to be launched from 2025 onwards, according to a release from Tata Motors.

The electric cars, based on the Avinya concept, will now be developed on JLR's Electrified Modular Architecture in exchange for a royalty fee, according to the press release issued on Thursday.

"Avinya stands for 'Innovation' and represents our vision for a new paradigm in personal mobility. Being built on an architecture that is equipped with the latest advances in new-age technology, software and artificial intelligence, Avinya will spawn a new breed of world-class EVs, with global standards in efficiency and range. We are delighted to collaborate on the EMA platform with JLR for actualizing this vision," Anand Kulkarni, Chief Product Officer and Head HV Programmes, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Thomas Mueller, Executive Director, Product Engineering, JLR, said, "We are proud that JLR's world class engineering expertise, demonstrated by our EMA platform, will help accelerate TPEM's electrification journey. This partnership is a further example of great collaboration within the Tata Group, to share value, knowledge and deliver synergies".

The access to JLR's platform will help accelerate TPEM's entry into the high-end EV segment while reducing development cycle time and costs.

Part of the USD 128 billion Tata group, Tata Motors, a USD 42 billion organization, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars.

With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, Tata Motors' vehicles are marketed in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia and SAARC countries. (ANI)

