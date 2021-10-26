New Delhi [India] October 26 (ANI/ATK): From just a small social media community back in 2011 to reaching 700k+ requests per second on their website, Techno FAQ has come a long way. Techno FAQ is an e-magazine that provides daily tech news and informative articles. It is also the parent brand of Tekh Decoded, nixFAQ, Letter, and a few other digital business solution brands.

Back in 2011, serial entrepreneur Sunit Nandi and some of his friends started Techno FAQ as a social media tech community that helped in spreading awareness about technological growth. After a few months, the community became self-sustaining by when its members started to help the community to solve technical problems and confusions.

Also Read | AICTE Assistant, Deputy Director Recruitment Result 2021 Declared By NTA At aicte.nta.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Sunit and his team decided to level up their game and launched Techno FAQ's official website in 2012. During his college years, Sunit used to spend a lot of his time writing articles for his website and provide more value to its community members.

Sunit and his team's only aim was to help people understand the digital world better. Because of his habit of posting regularly on Techno FAQ, the website started to grow rapidly after a few months. In the following years, Techno FAQ started to generate a good amount of ad revenue because of its rapid growth.

Also Read | ENG vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs Bangladesh, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Sunit was dedicated to Techno FAQ's growth from the very beginning. Within few years, he was able to generate enough revenue for him to hire a professional team to increase the content quality and deliverability of his website. Thanks to his and his team's hard work, Techno FAQ reached the highest number of requests per second on their website a few days ago.

Sunit Nandi posted on Facebook, "We have reached the highest ever concurrent traffic on https://technofaq.com today: 708,130 requests per second at 23:12:00 hours IST (UTC +5:30)."

He also added his thoughts about the powerful server the website is on. He added, "As we have AMD Ryzen 5950X / AMD EPYC 7502P servers, the 16 core 32 thread monster chewed through the pages without breaking a sweat."

Techno FAQ is providing more and more value to its visitors. Recently, they've launched Letter which is an email hosting service with one of the easiest user interfaces along with a wide range of features required for an online business.

Letter is a privacy-oriented email service provider with the aim of keeping its user data as safe as possible by any means possible. All data is sent and received through multiple layers of military-grade encryption.

Not only that but Market by Techno FAQ was also launched recently. You can find almost every digital solution that your online business might need to run and grow better. From web designing and hostings to VPNs and other digital solutions at an affordable price.

Techno FAQ's aim remains the same, to help people with the digital world. According to our sources, they'll be launching more digital solutions very soon.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)