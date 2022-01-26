Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): Practus, a leading Office of CFO, Performance Improvement and Business Transformation Solutions company, has been actively expanding its leadership team and today announced that Srinath Kamath has joined its executive team as Industry Leader for IT.

Srinath, a firm believer in 'unite to get it done,' brings to Practus extensive IT industry experience, with a background in transformations across support functions to make them more agile and customer-focused. Srinath has been a trusted business advisor to several leaders in the IT industry. He will work with the Practus leadership team to develop expertise in IT to help Practus' clients meet their objectives of revenue enhancement, profitability improvement, and working capital management.

Practus Founder and CEO Deepak Narayanan said, "We are thrilled to welcome Srinath to the executive team. Srinath's visionary mindset, combined with our suite of innovative technology, will lead our continued investments in people, processes, and tech and further solidify our commitment to delivering tangible value to our clients."

Srinath, an expert with over 22 years of experience in Audit, tax, treasury, pricing, FP&A, controllership, and CFO, worked most recently as the CFO of multiple business units at IBM. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Srinath is passionate about personal finance literacy and actively works towards furthering this cause.

"I am passionate about delivering value to the clients and excited to be a part of Practus, an organization that has been doing this for several years now. Together, I am looking forward to solving complex challenges and enabling clients to serve their end-users better. I am glad to get this opportunity to be part of the core team that will propel Practus into its next phase of growth," Srinath added.

Srinath loves traveling with his family and hopes to visit all Indian states and all the continents across the globe. A sports enthusiast, he enjoys cricket, football and follows Formula 1 avidly.

"We are excited about Srinath joining Practus. Since inception, we have dedicated ourselves to providing value to our clients, and that begins with an exceptional team. We look forward to Srinath's expertise of leading transformations, along with the adoption of AI and digital technologies to spearhead the next-gen of Finance in the IT sector", Practus Co-Founder SVenkat added.

At Practus, our purpose is to disrupt the 'consulting' space & challenge the status quo. The impact that we generate helps improve business outcomes for clients significantly. Our team collaborates successfully with stakeholders to deliver tangible results with technology as an enabler. In doing so, we play a critical role in building a better world for our people, clients, business partners, and community.

Using proprietary frameworks and methodology, Practus has consistently delivered tangible outcomes: profitability & working capital improvement, revenue optimization, enterprise valuation enhancement to our clients in the range of 3-12X of our fee.

Practus assists organizations across diverse industries ranging from a start-up to Fortune 500 companies which deliver measurable business outcomes through 3 service lines (a) Office of CFO (b) Performance Improvement (c) Business Transformation.

