Delhi-NCR [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): NCR-based realty major SKA Group is one of the most reputed real estate companies which has been in existence for over 2 decades and delivered sustainable projects of excellent construction and architectural quality. The Group has already developed more than 4.5+ million square feet, and around 2.5 million sq. ft. is under construction and will be delivered as per the estimated timeline. Most of its projects are located in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The projects of SKA Group are built on the principles of 3Ts: Technology, Transparency, and Timely Delivery. The first fundamental is Technology, the use of advanced technology which ensures the delivery of modernly equipped, better-quality projects. For this, SKA Group is using Aluminium Foamwork Technology which makes buildings strong and durable. It offers one of the best construction qualities by affirming the construction of earthquake-resistant building structures. In this technology, brickwork and internal and outer plaster are not used. It also ensures better space utilization as shear walls are used in place of columns. As Aluminium is recyclable material, the use of wood and ply is also minimized in this construction. The use of water and the generation of dust is also lesser than conventional construction technology.

One of the prominent features of SKA Group is that its ongoing and upcoming projects are green buildings. SKA accords prime importance to environmental sustainability. It has adopted eco-friendly measures which rely on the principles of 'Reuse, Reduce, Recycle. It has categorized various infrastructural additions like rainwater harvesting systems, waste segregation amenities, WTP/STP, solar lighting, etc, to reduce pollution and instil a sense of environmental eagerness and protection among residents and the community as a whole.

The second underlying principle of the SKA project is timely delivery. Resting on the epithet We promise, We deliver, it is famously known that SKA projects are always delivered before time or on time. The fast speed of construction ensures the timely delivery of projects. Affordable residential projects like SKA Green Mansion and SKARDI Greens were delivered within three years as per their deadlines. Another project, SKA Greenarch, was completed one year before its RERA timeline. Phase 1 of SKA Metroville has also been completed before time, and 250+ families have already shifted and made it their residence. While other phases are under construction and expected to be delivered before their deadlines. With these timely deliveries, SKA Group has established a relationship of trust and authenticity among its customers.

The third principle is Transparency. SKA Group provides all details regarding project specifications, along with flat specifications, legal documents, approvals etc, to its customers before booking flats so that a customer can take an informed decision. SKA Group augments transparency by giving regular updates to customers about the current building status, project deadlines, RERA approvals, OC status, environmental clearances, etc. The Group fosters digital transparency and keeps clients and buyers in a cohesive information loop through social media posts, stories, updates, and emails. The SKA Groups are known for delivering projects by estimated deadlines and, most of the time, before deadlines. It also helps buyers in getting flat registries, which establishes an interpersonal bond of trust between the client and the Group. It believes that maintaining transparency is the core ethic to building good Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and a trustworthy working relationship. It has managed to keep satisfactory relationships with both old and new clients. The Group has a very prompt grievance redressal management system, and customers wanting to get their problems solved can easily reach the top management.

