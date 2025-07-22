New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya assured stakeholders that artificial intelligence and emerging technologies pose no threat to India's workforce, emphasising that human operators will remain indispensable in the digital age.

Speaking at the 3rd Global Industrial Relations Summit organised by FICCI-AIOE in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and International Organisation of Employers (IOE) in Geneva, Mandviya dismissed concerns about technology-driven job displacement.

"AI and technology cannot replace manpower or workforce. There is absolutely no threat to workforce or jobs due to technology or AI as technology will be operated by human only," the minister declared during his address to the international gathering of industry leaders and policymakers.

Mandaviya's remarks come amid growing global concerns about automation potentially rendering millions of jobs obsolete across various sectors. However, the minister maintained an optimistic outlook, arguing that technological advancement will create new opportunities rather than eliminate existing ones.

"Even after the emergence of AI or technology, the requirement for workforce or manpower will always be there because the technology will be operated by humans only," he reiterated, highlighting the complementary relationship between human skills and technological capabilities.Dr Mandaviya further stated that industries need to change with time and adopt new developments. The government, he added, is taking a holistic approach to ensure economic growth along with new employment generation. Speaking on the new Employment Linked Incentive scheme, the Minister said that the government launched the scheme to ensure new jobs."It is a long-term plan, and India needs to establish its own parameters to meet global parameters. From 1st August, the scheme will be rolled out," he added.Roberto Suarez Santos, Secretary General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) in Geneva, acknowledged the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on modern workplaces. "AI and digitalisation are already transforming how we work, how we live, and how we govern. And one thing is clear: they are here to stay," he observed.

Santos pointed to the expanding role of AI in human resources and management decisions, noting that "across industries, AI is now being integrated to support decision-making processes that directly affect people's lives. It can screen job applicants and evaluate employee performance."

His comments underscore the rapid integration of AI tools in workplace management, from recruitment processes to performance evaluation systems, suggesting a fundamental shift in how organisations operate.FICCI Director General Jyoti Vij emphasised the need for industrial relations frameworks to adapt to changing work dynamics. "As we navigate unprecedented shifts in how, where and why work is done, industrial relations must evolve from a compliance-based approach towards a strategic enabler of competitiveness, social justice and long-term sustainability," she stated. (ANI)

