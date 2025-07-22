New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: New Zealand will be looking to maintain their perfect start in the Tri-Nation series in Zimbabwe when it takes on South Africa this evening in Harare. The BlackCaps have produced two wonderful wins while the Proteas have managed two victories over Zimbabwe while losing to New Zealand earlier in the tournament. It is well known fact that these two teams will play in the final with the hosts not providing much resistance. In their earlier clash, South Africa did have their moments of glory but fail to capitalise on them. With the pitch offering something to both the batters and bowlers, expect a quality game. Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Points Table Updated: South Africa Consolidate on Second Spot Following Win Over Zimbabwe.

Devon Conway has a fifty so far on the tour for New Zealand and he is one player that can change the complexion of the game with his sublime hitting. The BlackCaps will have Rachin Ravindra playing in at no 3 with Daryl Mitchell and Mark Chapman to follow. Matt Henry continues to be their star performer with the ball.

South Africa have players that lack experience at the international level but with plenty of potential. The likes of Rubin Hermann and Dewald Brevis are quality hitters while Rassie van Der Dussen can play the anchor role in the batting order. Reeza Hendricks and Lhuan-dre Pretorius will need to improve in the power plays.

New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 5 Details

Match New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 5 Date Tuesday, July 22 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast

When is New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

The New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 5th T20I of the Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 is set to take place on Tuesday, July 22. The Zimbabwe vs South Africa match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, and it begins at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Rubin Hermann and Rassie van der Dussen Score Half-Century As South Africa Beats Zimbabwe by Seven Wickets in T20 Series To Set Up Final Against New Zealand.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 5?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcast partners for the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. Hence, fans won't be able to watch the NZ vs SA Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of New Zealand vs South Africa, Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Nation Series 2025 Match 5?

Fans will have live streaming viewing options of the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 in India. The NZ vs SA Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website and fans can watch the same by purchasing a match pass worth Rs 29. Fans also buy a tour pass to watch the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 live streaming of all matches, worth Rs 89. Expect a quality game of cricket with New Zealand securing a win here.

