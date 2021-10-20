Techventure announces the launch of another successful platform 'Emulatorclub' to provide technical knowledge to its readers

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/ATK): India's leading Tech venture, Techworm has recently announced the launch of a new platform emulatorclub.com, which will serve as an information platform to provide deep insights and knowledge about the latest tech developments in the field of emulators by highlighting its USPs and effective usage.

Techworm has been providing detailed information on tech news, how to use, reviews, tips and tricks, etc. And has an enormous organic user base with a monthly traffic of seven million plus readers, who love to read everything published on the blogging website.

Since its inception, founder Abhishek Kumar Jha has managed everything from maintaining the website, to creating backlinks, and publishing high quality posts. Now, he has a team of dexterous writers and website managers who maintain the content quality of the website.

While speaking about his new platform, the founder says, "Within a few months since its launch, emulatorclub.com has already achieved a huge reader base.

We are thrilled to see positive response from readers all around and are constantly upgrading our platform to provide more authentic and reliable information to our readers across".

Apart from its presence in India, the venture also has a massive readership in other countries of the world.

Abhishek registered his company 'Techworm Online Media Private Limited' two years back and is now planning an expansion into other feasible niche websites as well.

