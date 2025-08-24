New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Indian telecom operators and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) must collaborate with the global players to drive technological progress and deliver greater benefits to the public, said TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum.

Speaking on the role of emerging technologies in expanding connectivity to ANI, the Broadband India Forum President underscored the importance of being "technology agnostic" and leveraging multiple platforms to bridge the digital divide.

"It has to be technology agnostic. All technologies have to play to complete the loop. Even today, millions do not have connectivity because they are in remote, difficult-to-reach areas by terrestrial technology. So terrestrial technology has done a wonderful job, but it can only go this far. What you need is the interplay of other technologies, which come in, like satellite communications.. Wi-Fi is important, Fibre has to be there," he said.

"So we need to have that approach. They (telecom players) are playing the role of incumbents, and that's typical all over the world. Incumbents will not allow any new players coming in, any new technologies coming in. They think it is disruptive, no, it is something, the pie is growing larger. By allowing other technologies, every technology will prosper. It will grow and Telcos must realise that," Ramachandran added.

In June, BIF conveyed to the government in a letter that the telecos are attempting to block the entry of next-generation satellite services into India.

In July, Elon Musk-owned satellite communication firm Starlink received clearance from the Indian space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

Starlink is the third company to receive approval for satellite communication (satcom) services from the Department of Telecom, following OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

Recently, Airtel and Jio have partnered with Starlink to bring the latter's high-speed satellite internet services to their customers in India. Starlink will utilise Airtel and Jio's extensive dealer network to sell and promote its services.

Furthermore, Ramachandran stated that the association is eager to support the government in developing a semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

"They (semiconductors) are the lifeline of communication and many other activities... We are very happy to see that. Broadband India Forum wants to contribute to that sector and is thinking of taking up work in that area on policy-making and understanding. So we will be doing our small bit to that also," he added.

Ramachandran highlighted that there is a need to learn from the global experience, adding that global manufacturers have played a crucial role in India's telecom growth; the time has come for domestic players to step up and contribute alongside them.

"Whatever we have achieved today is thanks to a lot of global efforts, which have come in for manufacturing when it was not viable for us to do it. So now, when we come, there will be a stage when domestic also has to start playing. So both have to learn to coexist," the roadband India Forum President added.

The Union government is actively working towards reinforcing India's position as a reliable and trusted telecom products manufacturing and export destination. In May of the current year, India showcases its global telecom ambitions at Bharat Telecom 2025 by highlighting the country's growing capabilities in telecom equipment, ICT services, and next-generation digital technologies. Over 80 leading Indian Telecom and ICT companies showcased innovative products and solutions across multiple domains. (ANI)

