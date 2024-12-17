VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: In a landmark move combining sports and entertainment, Smashers Sports, backed by Terra-Invest and Ashok Amritraj's Hyde Park Entertainment Group, has officially acquired the Delhi Franchise of the World Pickleball League (WPBL). This investment marks a convergence of global capital, sports innovation, and India's growing passion for emerging sports, underscoring the league's potential to transform the country's sports entertainment landscape.

Also Read | Wisconsin School Shooting: 15-Year-Old Female Student Identified As Suspect in Shooting of 2 at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison in US.

Ashok Amritraj, a former Wimbledon tennis player turned award winning Hollywood producer, is renowned for producing both box office hits and acclaimed films during his storied career with global revenues in excess of USD 2 Billion. His legacy in merging sports, entertainment, and business adds unparalleled expertise to the the Delhi Franchise's vision.

The WPBL, led by celebrated sportsman and entrepreneur Gaurav Natekar features six competitive teams and is affiliated with the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA). As one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, Pickleball is swiftly finding resonance across discerning urban populations and younger players in tier 2 and 3 cities in India.

Also Read | JSSC CGL Exam 'Paper Leak': Jharkhand High Court Stays Publication of Combined Graduate Level 2023 Exam Results Until Further Notice, Orders FIR on Complaint.

Ashok Amritraj, Founder of Hyde Park Entertainment, remarked:"Having spent decades in sports and entertainment globally, I see tremendous potential for Pickleball in India. The WPBL offers a unique opportunity to combine competitive sports with entertainment-driven narratives that can engage audiences worldwide. Smashers Sports' vision for the Delhi franchise aligns perfectly with this mission."

Ankiti Bose, Partner at Terra Invest, remarked:"The sports media and entertainment sector in India is entering a golden age. With rising disposable incomes, AI-driven engagement platforms, and increased time for leisure activities, this market is on the cusp of exponential growth. What we see today is only a fraction of the opportunity. We believe that sports, coupled with technology and entertainment, will play a transformative role in defining the next decade of India's growth story."

Globally, private equity firms are rapidly redefining sports ownership. Leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and Major League Pickleball (MLP) have seen strategic investments from private equity firms, creating new revenue models and global fan engagement. Terra Invest and Hyde Park Entertainment Group's move mirrors this international momentum, where sports are increasingly viewed as high-value assets with long-term commercial and media potential. Celebrity involvement in sports investments has amplified global interest and visibility. Icons such as Tom Brady, LeBron James, and Leonardo DiCaprio have all made high-profile bets in emerging sports, leveraging their influence to create cultural impact and drive commercial success. This aligns perfectly with the WPBL's focus on transforming Pickleball into a household entertainment name in India and beyond.

About Terra Invest and Hyde Park Entertainment Group

Terra Invest, a global investment firm based in London, UAE, and Singapore specializes in transformative investments across emerging markets, with a focus on new economy sectors. Hyde Park Entertainment Group, founded by Ashok Amritraj, is a leading force in the global entertainment industry, blending Hollywood expertise with international storytelling. Amritraj's experience as both a sportsman and entertainment mogul uniquely positions Hyde Park to champion sports-focused ventures.

Together, Terra Invest and Hyde Park Entertainment aim to elevate Smashers Sports and the delhi Franchise of the WPBL into a premier sporting platform, redefining the way sports are played, viewed, and celebrated in India.

For media inquiries, please contact: +919649999976

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)