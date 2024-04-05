PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5: Water pollution poses a significant threat to environmental and human health, with various sources such as residential, industrial, agricultural, and livestock activities contributing to its degradation. Traditional methodologies for addressing water pollution often fall short, necessitating innovative solutions. Nature based interventions have emerged as effective strategies for mitigating water pollution, leveraging the inherent power of natural elements like microorganisms, plants, and algae. Says Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, "We need to protect the environment- this is our first and foremost duty as citizens of this world. If we take care of the environment, it will take care of us and bring us health, prosperity, and happiness.''

Amidst the tranquil landscape of The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, lies Radha Kunj Lake, also known as Udipalya Kere, once faced with severe pollution issues, endangering aquatic life, and posing health risks to the surrounding ecosystem. To combat this challenge, a multi-faceted approach incorporating nature-based solutions was implemented in April 2023 by The Art of Living. Boulder checks were strategically installed along the stream to filter pollutants and facilitate natural filtration processes. Additionally, native vegetation and hyperaccumulator plants were reintroduced to absorb contaminants and restore ecological balance.

Microbial remediation techniques, such as bioremediation and phycoremediation, played a crucial role in detoxifying the water. Bio-bridges constructed with indigenous materials provided habitats for microbial communities, while diatomaceous algae were introduced to enhance the lake's natural cleansing abilities. Furthermore, aeration through fountain systems injected oxygen into the water, revitalising the aquatic habitat and promoting biodiversity.

Sampling conducted at various points along the stream and lake post-intervention revealed significant improvements in water quality parameters. Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) levels decreased substantially, while Dissolved Oxygen (DO) content increased, indicating a resurgence of aquatic life and a return to ecological balance.

The success of the Radha Kunj Lake restoration project underscores the effectiveness of nature based solutions in combating water pollution. By harnessing the power of natural elements, we can address environmental challenges while promoting sustainability and biodiversity. As we celebrate World Health Day, let Radha Kunj Lake serve as a testament to the transformative potential of collaborative efforts and innovative approaches in safeguarding our planet's health and wellbeing.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects is dedicated to fostering positive societal impact through transformative initiatives aimed at holistic development. Committed to the well-being of individuals and communities, the organisation's approach to environmental preservation is turning crises into opportunities for hope and renewal. Through initiatives such as vast tree plantations, restoring life to once-barren and polluted waterways, and advocating for natural farming to improve soil health, the Art of Living Social Projects is at the forefront of innovative and sustainable efforts to revitalize communities, livelihoods, and environmental health.

