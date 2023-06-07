Mediawire

New Delhi [India], June 7: From its very inception, Futurz Group has thrived on innovative thinking and a willingness to step outside the box. Established in 2008, the company emerged as a pioneering force in the staffing industry, providing a much-needed solution during a challenging recession year. Then in 2020, in the midst of an economically debilitating pandemic, the company incorporated and grew Futurz Logistics and once again demonstrated strategic acumen and resilience, distinguishing itself from its competitors. In just over a decade, the group is already targeting revenues of USD 1 billion from its staffing segment and USD 12 million from logistics.

The Futurz Group's ascent can be attributed to a combination of strategic timing, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence. By consistently delivering exceptional services, the company has earned a reputation for reliability and professionalism. The success of Futurz in navigating through challenging times underscores their ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

But not all opportunities stem from adversity. In an economically conducive environment, Futurz is once again shining brighter than the rest. The key driver - focusing on inclusive growth. This time, Futurz is one-upping itself to move beyond growth in numbers and ensure that India's growth story reaches every individual within the nation.

Farhan Azmi, Managing Director of the Futurz Group, asserts, "We have always maintained that the Futurz Group is people-driven. That's the underlying thread that ties all our businesses. One of our biggest goals is to achieve collective national growth by creating jobs for all. Once we reached a point where we were creating significant employment opportunities for youth across the country, our logical next step was to reach out to those who continued to stay out of the ambit of the country's progress. Women, the LGBTQ+ community, differently-abled / disabled, and others who continue to fight every day to be a part of the system."

To this end, the Futurz Group has been consistently working towards creating programs to create inclusive opportunities and growth for all. Take, for instance, Futurz Logistics' Pink Centers that are operated exclusively by women. Or the internal mandate to having adequate representation of the third gender with clients across the board. Even client programs like Flipkart's eDAB initiative for people with disabilities are commitments that Futurz is strongly invested in.

"Even when we didn't have a prescribed program, inclusivity was still part of the Futurz agenda," adds Farhan. "During the lockdown, the biggest victims were migrants. Their plight troubled us a lot and we really wanted to do something that could help them. We knew that the staffing industry wasn't faring too badly and we decided to get them into its fold. It would be a win-win situation where the migrants could get employed and sectors that needed blue collar staff could get the required resources."

As the Futurz Group grows, it continues to prioritize social responsibility. Their contributions have made a tangible difference in the lives of those in need, aligning with their commitment to community development and empowerment. They are also actively working on environmental sustainability goals and winning recognition among their clients as preferred vendors for green initiatives.

As Futurz continues to redefine the people landscape across staffing and logistics, their dedication to innovation, adaptability, and excellence remains unwavering. With their sights set on further expansion and a global presence, Futurz serves as an inspiring example of an Indian brand making significant strides on the world stage. By embracing challenges and turning them into opportunities, Futurz has established itself as a trailblazer in the industry, showcasing the potential of homegrown enterprises in India's quest for global recognition.

