New Delhi [India], January 27: The La Meilleure, a name reckoned with French bakery has added taste and flavours to the lives of Delhi residents by opening up its first outlet in Delhi.

Minakshi Nandal, the Managing Director of this unique bakery takes pride in opening up of a ghost kitchen that caters to people of all age groups.

"Master Classes in APCA Malaysia and Singapore under Chef Emmanuel's Forcone and Chef Francois Arnaud, world acclaimed finest Pastry chef not just added to my expertise but also strengthened my resolve to follow my dream" shared Minakshi Nandal.

From varied flavours of Tea Cakes, Patisserie Eclairs, Croissants, Berliner, and Swiss Rolls to exotic Cakes, every item is a medley of texture and taste.

When it comes to variety and presentation, La Meilleure is unmatched as a look at the creamy cheesecakes, crunchy biscottis, freshly baked buns, and smooth eclairs is enough to tickle your taste buds.

Living up to the expectations of their customers, the bakery takes complete responsibility for delivering their delicacies in Delhi- NCR in 1-2 days and Pan India in 5-7 days.

By 2025, Minakshi Nandal plans to open up 3-4 more ghost kitchens across India.

Also, being the true partner for every occasion and celebration, La Meilleure customises orders.

