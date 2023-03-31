New Delhi, March 31: Hike Education is a rapidly growing Ed-Tech firm that aims to cater to the growing demand for online education. As more and more individuals seek to pursue online courses and degrees while managing their existing jobs, the demand for Hike Education's services has increased significantly.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major shift in the education industry, with a surge in demand for online and distance learning courses. The GOI has also recognized the importance of the online and distance learning system in providing education to diverse sections of society. This has resulted in an ever-increasing demand for online education. Hike Education is at the forefront of this revolution. Edtech Firms Vedantu, LEAD School Lay Off 100 Employees Each Amid Funding Winter.

To keep up with the pace of growth in the online education sector, Hike Education plans to expand its workforce significantly. This expansion will encompass a wide range of roles, from customer support executives to business development executives and managers, as well as support and services teams and human resource executives. Vedantu Lay-Offs: EdTech Firm Sacks 424 Employees; Decision Due to ‘Tough External Environment,’ Says CEO Vamsi Krishna.

Rahul Sharma, Founder & CEO, Hike Education said "We are excited to announce our plans to double our workforce as we continue to invest in the future of education. Our goal is to bring on talented individuals who are passionate about transforming the way people learn and helping us shape the future of education."

At Hike Education, the workforce will have ample opportunities for growth and development and a competitive salary package that reflects their skills and expertise. In addition, the company is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence where employees can thrive and positively impact the world. If you are passionate about education and want to be part of a dynamic team shaping the future of learning, Hike Education is the place to be.

Currently, Hike Education is partnered with many dignified universities and institutes to support aspiring students academically. Currently located at more than five pan-locations in India, the company has helped over 1 lakh professionals achieve their dream careers and aspires to extend its services with more zeal and enthusiasm in the future.

With this move, Hike Education is not only creating numerous career opportunities for individuals but also empowering students to pursue their dreams through innovative and accessible education. As the company doubles its workforce, it is set to revolutionize the education industry in India and beyond, providing students with a world-class education that is both affordable and convenient.

