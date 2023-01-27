New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): The NEW Shop, India's largest convenience retail company has appointed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador. In a series of campaigns to expand its footprints across the country, the actor will be featured in a variety of digital and print platforms such as social media, OTT, OOH, and IVR messaging to connect with prospective consumers through physical The New Shop stores and in-app services.

Within two years of its inception, The NEW Shop has expanded to over 100 stores with 70+ franchised stores in the last 18 months, while surpassing the ARR mark of INR 100 crores in the past year. Navigating the unexplored convenience retail sector in India, the company's omnichannel presence and hyperlocal services offer a "next-gen everyday shopping" experience to a wide variety of demographic. With its plans to expand and open new stores in the near future, the company wants to go beyond conventional strategies of consumer engagement through collaboration with Rajkummar Rao.

Sharing her excitement on the recent development, Aastha Almast, Co-Founder and Head of Business, at The NEW Shop, said, "We are proud to have come a long way since our inception. We are growing rapidly across India through franchise partnerships, but we intend to create 10,000 successful independent stores by 2030. We have so far seen a phenomenal response to our franchise model; thus we want to spread the word even more about this idea. We believe that now is the right time to bring on board a brand ambassador and strengthen our brand-building initiatives."

While carving a niche as an actor in Bollywood can be quite daunting, Rajkummar Rao has proven to the world over time and time again that talent is not only a product of merit but a combination of perseverance and diligence. What sets him apart is the unconventionality with which he has navigated through the industry by setting his own rules and striking a chord with the audience. His risks have been nothing less than entrepreneurial, which resonates with the company's organic growth and breaking systemic barriers by providing round-the-clock quality services to consumers.

In continuation on the same, Aastha further added, "It is quite admirable how Rajkummar Rao has overcome all obstacles to become a renowned Bollywood star. Despite coming from a humble background, he has made his mark through honesty, hard work, dedication, and persistent efforts. And for this reason, audiences connect with him immensely. We are honored to be associated with a celebrity that personifies the entrepreneurial spirit of taking risks and overcoming obstacles with courage and determination. Due to his business savvy and hard-working demeanor, he is the ideal brand ambassador for our brand and franchise partners. We thank Rajkummar Rao for believing in us and being a part of our growth journey."

India is the third-largest consumer market in the world with its largest ever adolescent and youth population. A uniform, state-of-the-art convenience retail service that is available everywhere in the country at reasonable prices and catering to millions of Indian customers with regard to time and location is an exciting space for creating business opportunities. The franchise model aims to offer around 70 million traditional shopkeepers, aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses to enable them to build a successful business in convenience retail driven by technology and consumer needs.

Expressing his happiness, Rajkummar Rao said, "I am thrilled to be partnering with The NEW Shop, a youthful and energetic brand exhibiting rapid growth. I identify with the co-founders' determination to create a brand, ensuring its sustainability, and profitability; and I believe this comes from their prior entrepreneurial experiences. By encouraging our nation's workforce to become future entrepreneurs, the brand is on a mission to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Simultaneously, it strives to provide consumers with standardized round-the-clock convenience in the truest sense and makes consistent progress toward reaching the zenith. I am excited to be a part of the brand's journey and look forward to contributing to its success in all ways possible."

The NEW Shop offers a wide range of quick-consumption goods, including groceries, OTC, FMCG, and fresh food and beverages. It also offers add-on services such as printing, ATMs, courier, EV charging stations, freshly prepared food, etc. With its aim to provide services in busy transit hubs, office buildings, schools, and densely populated neighborhoods; the company serves clients across all touchpoints, including physical retail, e-commerce (via its website and app), as well as through marketplaces like Zomato, Swiggy, and Dunzo, owing to its tech-enabled hybrid omnichannel strategy. Customers can use the app to order delivery to their doorstep, visit the nearest store, or even opt for in-store pickup. With a new feather added to the hat, the company's focus in 2023 is to establish a strong pan-India presence and grow 10x capturing more territorial presence in 20+ cities.

The New Shop is India's largest omnichannel convenience retail platform with instant hyperlocal deliveries solving for quick, standardized, and 24x7 access in India. It offers franchise-as-a-service to upgrade 70 million aspiring entrepreneurs, traditional shopkeepers and small businesses (eg, local sweetshops, QSRs, dhabas, milk shops, printers and photocopiers, grocery shops, and courier shops) to help them build successful retail business in convenience retail fueled by the modern consumer's need. The New Shop provides location selection, Information Technology, and marketing services, licensing and compliance, brand partnerships, training, financing, branding, and omnichannel support to all its franchise partners. The company sets up stores in high-density neighborhoods, mass transit hubs, and educational institutions that offer and deliver fresh food cafe services, supermarket, and grocery services, stationery, over-the-counter medicines, neighborhood services like printing, ATM, courier, and other necessities all under one roof.

The New Shop is the brainchild of Aastha Almast (Co-founder and Head of Business), Charak Almast (Co-founder and Head of Operations), and Mani Dev Gyawali (Co-founder and Head of Technology). All the stores have a sleek and contemporary design and are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that makes shopping a seamless and enjoyable, convenient experience. So far, The New Shop has 100+ operating outlets in India, spreading across 10 metro and tier 2 & 3 cities such as Delhi & NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Rohtak, and Agra.

