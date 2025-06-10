PNN

New Delhi [India], June 10: World-record-holding musician Vineet Singh Hukmani has released a fresh new track titled 'The Pickleball Song', and it's already striking a chord with players and fans of the globally booming sport. With his signature creativity, Hukmani combines the worlds of music and athletics to craft an upbeat anthem that captures the community spirit, inclusivity, and fun of Pickleball.

The song, launched on Instagram alongside a lively animated lyric video, is more than just a musical release -- it's a celebration of one of the most accessible and enjoyable sports today. The video, which received 3 million Instagram reel views in 36 hours of its release, adds a playful twist by featuring baby-like animated characters of Hukmani and several global Pickleball figures, underlining the sport's universal appeal across all age groups.

"Pickleball is the kind of sport that doesn't intimidate you. It embraces you," said Hukmani. "I wanted this song to reflect that welcoming nature -- something that feels less about pressure and more about play. I wrote 'The Pickleball Song' as a thank you to everyone who's helping the sport grow -- players, officials, fans, brands, and the governing bodies around the world."

Pickleball, a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, is quickly gaining a cult following for its laid-back competitiveness and incredible health benefits. With increasing participation from youth and seniors alike, the sport is emerging as a unifying recreational activity -- one that Vineet felt needed its own soundtrack.

The release comes at a time when awareness around Pickleball is peaking, with new courts, leagues, and tournaments being set up globally. Hukmani's musical tribute could not have arrived at a better time.

The Global Pickleball Federation (GPF), the sport's international governing authority, welcomed the gesture. "The GPF is grateful that Vineet Singh Hukmani is shining a light on the joy of playing pickleball through his music, generating more awareness for this great sport for all ages, for life," added Ruth Rosenquist of the Global Pickleball Federation.

With 'The Pickleball Song', Vineet Singh Hukmani continues his streak of pushing creative boundaries. By combining a passion for music with his newfound love for Pickleball, he delivers a vibrant reminder that joy, connection, and playfulness are what truly make a sport special.

