New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/ATK): Franchise Batao, a promising Franchise Consultancy Company in India successfully organized the prestigious Business Icon Award on 12 march 2023, in Mumbai. The company has served more than 100 Organisations to create their Franchise Business Model. The impressive event recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations who by dint of their diligence exhibited extraordinary achievements in their respective fields was indeed inspiring.

The Chief Guest of the Franchise Batao Event was Famous Comedian and Bollywood Actor ASRANI and coordinated by Pawan Bhoot Founder of Police Public Press. The event was graced by prominent figures, influencers, and industry leaders thus making the show spectacular. Bollywood Star Manoj Vajpayee with his presence added elegance to the event. The show was hosted by Aman Yatan Verma, a distinguished Celebrity, TV, and Film Actor. The gathering was enthralled with the celebration of the success stories of the awardees.

Also Read | Asia Lions vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2023 Final Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of LLC Masters T20 Match With Timing in IST.

The nominees for the award were very judiciously assessed by an esteemed panel of judges considering their accomplishments, innovation, and influence in their respective arenas. This award and recognition of the awardees are indeed the manifestations of their sweat and toil, dedication, innovative creations, and substantial contributions to their respective fields.

The awardees certainly deserve high appreciation and mention.

Also Read | Dog Brutally Beaten, Set on Fire in UK’s Wirral; RSPCA Initiates Probe Into Gruesome Act of Animal Cruelty.

List of Awardees:

- Meghal Pandya, Founder - PREZIOSA FASHION as the MOST TRUSTED APPAREL SUPPLIER

- Ashutosh Pandey & Abhishek Rajput- Founders - Big Belly Burgerthe as the Best Burger chain restaurant in Gujarat

- Deepak Upadhyay - Founder Skill Squad Edu Pvt Ltd. as a Leading Abroad Education Company in Gujarat

- Neha Agrawal - Co-Founder Sunflower Creations as a Leading Apparel Brand in India

- Aditya Gupta - Founder Food Dudes a Leading Fast-Food Chain in Maharashtra

- Parth Chandubhai Thakar - DIRECTOR - A.M. MASTERBATCH PVT. LTD as a Leading Company in Plastic Industry

- Vicky Kothari - Director - Karry India, a Leading Barter Company in India

- Jayant R Shobhawat, Founder - Zippy feed -Leading Fast Food Franchise Chain in India

- Chaiwala Ki Chaipatti (Haritima Food Products Pvt ltd) MOST TRUSTED flavoured tea brand!

- Vidhya, JAYVIDHYA CATERING -Category - NEW FOOD DADA VADAPAV INVENTIONS

The Business Icon Award featured a keynote address by Ashish Kumar Aggarwal who is a prominent Business Coach and Founder of the Franchise Batao

Commending the awardees, Ashish Kumar Aggarwal, the Founder of Franchise Batao said,

"We are thrilled to host the Franchise Batao Business Icon Awards 2023, which is a celebration of excellence, innovation, and impact. The awardees have set a benchmark in their respective fields and have inspired others to strive for excellence. We congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to honouring them at the Business Icon Awards 2023."

It is indeed a commendable initiative of Franchise Batao to recognize the distinguished talents of the nation in such a grand way. Worth noting is the excellent feat of the company with more than 800 Videos on the Franchise Batao Youtube Channel having more than 6 Lakh Subscribers and 5 Crore Views.

Get connected to them at: https://www.franchisebatao.com

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)