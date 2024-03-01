ATK

New Delhi [India], March 1: In India's evolving Real-estate landscape lies a tale of shift, where the horizon is painted with countless opportunities. As urbanites recalibrate their lives amidst the echoes of the pandemic, a reverse migration trend is reshaping the contours of growth, leading real estate developers to cast their gaze beyond the traditional metropolises. Tier 2 and 3 cities are emerging as the new focal points, drawing the attention of investors and developers alike.

With remote work becoming the norm, professionals sought the serenity and affordability offered by cities like Chandigarh, Zirakpur, and Mohali. catching the eye of developers eager to capitalize on this shift.

Prateek Mittal, Sushma Group, a stalwart in the industry, shares his insight:

"We have witnessed a remarkable 35% increase in inquiries for properties in tier 2 cities over the last year. The smaller cities gained momentum as the pandemic laid bare the challenges of urban living.The demand is not just from locals but also from professionals relocating for better quality of life. With the consistent infrastructure development in the region the shift is inevitable"

Realizing the potential goldmine awaiting in these burgeoning urban centers, developers are swiftly moving to meet the demand.

Mukul Bansal, Managing Director of Motiaz, explains the strategic shift:

"As a developer Our focus has shifted to Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities ,where we see immense growth potential. We see a lot of major industry players trying to seize this opportunity as The market here is ripe for development, with infrastructure improvements and a burgeoning middle class."

Real estate developers, with their keen foresight, are sculpting the future of these cities, transforming them into vibrant, sustainable urban havens.

Neeraj Kansal, Royal Estate Group, echoes this sentiment:

"Tier 2 cities offer a unique canvas for innovation in real estate. We see youth traveling back to their hometowns for a better life. We are investing heavily in sustainable projects that cater to the evolving needs of residents, from smart homes to eco-friendly communities."

The reverse migration trend, fueled by changing lifestyles and work dynamics, is not just a passing phase but a fundamental shift.

From luxury apartments to integrated townships, Tier 2 and 3 cities are witnessing a renaissance in real estate development.

Tejpreet Singh, Managing Director of Gillco Group, shares his vision:

"Our upcoming project in Mohali is a testament to the changing landscape of real estate. There's a huge demand for luxury homes in recent times due to high income and work from home jobs. We are on par with the shift; we are crafting lifestyles that embrace the essence of these cities."

The numbers paint a vivid picture of this paradigm shift. According to recent market analysis:

* Tier 2 cities have seen an average price appreciation of 12% in the last year alone.

* Investments in real estate projects in these cities have surged by 40%.

* The demand for commercial spaces in tier 3 cities has risen by 25%, signaling a shift in business hubs.

In this narrative of change, the whispers of progress resonate through the corridors of Tier 2 and 3 cities, As they are no longer just destinations; they are the vibrant canvases upon which dreams are painted and futures are built. As the shift persists , one thing becomes clear--the heart of India beats strong in its smaller cities, where opportunity meets ambition in a symphony of growth.

