Mysore (Karnataka) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The House of Cycle Pure Agarbathi has launched the 'Royal Secret Incense', an exclusive creation for the discerning consumer. Made for seasoned connoisseurs of fragrances, the Royal Secret Incense is mystical and reminiscent of the days of royalty and the Maharajas and Maharanis of India.

It exudes a woody, resinous fragrance that features Sandalwood, Amber, and Patchouli, with a touch of Frangipani and Jasmine. Its long-lasting fragrance creates a royal experience.

Commenting on the launch of this new fragrance, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, said, "We have created the Royal Secret Incense as an exceptional agarbathi for the discerning consumer who likes to explore special fragrances. Its heavenly fragrance will remind you of the royal splendor of our country. The proof of its exquisite and heavenly qualities lies in experiencing its fragrance."

The aroma of Royal Secret will create a magical environment and uplift the sense and ambiance while spreading serenity.

The brand has always believed in offering an exquisite range of fragrances for its consumers to experience the rich cultural heritage that the country offers. It foresees opportunities in innovation and diversity in its product range. Priced at INR 200, the products are available at the retail outlets and departmental stores in India. Consumers can also order at their doorstep through www.cycle.in.

The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies.

Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed to social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm.

'NR Foundation'. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

