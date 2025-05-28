PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Vacations are meant for relaxation and enjoyment, but for a 9-year-old girl and her family, their trip to Goa took an unexpected and serious turn. While playing at the beach, the young girl was stung by a jellyfish. Initially, her family thought it was a minor issue, especially since another person who had been stung recovered without any complications. However, within two days, her hand became severely swollen, and her condition worsened.

Despite trying home remedies, the swelling and deformity in her hand only intensified. Realizing the seriousness of the situation, her family rushed her to Jehangir Hospital for urgent medical care.

At the hospital, Dr. Sagar Lad, Pediatric Consultant at Jehangir Hospital, examined her and immediately referred her to Dr. Vijay Malshikare, a Hand Surgeon. Following a detailed evaluation, Dr. Malshikare diagnosed her with impending compartment syndrome -- a critical surgical emergency. He explained to the family that the muscles in her hand were already showing early signs of damage. Without immediate intervention, the condition could result in permanent disability or even the loss of her hand.

Recognizing the urgency, Dr. Malshikare performed an emergency fasciotomy to relieve pressure on the major arteries, which were in spasm, and the nerves. Thanks to swift medical action, the surgery was successful, and the young girl's hand was saved.

Understanding Compartment Syndrome

Compartment syndrome is a medical emergency that occurs when excessive pressure builds up within a muscle compartment, restricting blood flow and causing tissue damage. It can be triggered by various factors, including crush injuries, fractures, excessive IV fluid infiltration, and allergic reactions to bites or stings from insects, fish, or snakes. Early symptoms include redness, swelling, pain, and tightness in the affected area. If left untreated, the condition can lead to permanent disability or even limb loss.

In this case, the jellyfish sting triggered a severe allergic reaction, ultimately leading to compartment syndrome. Fortunately, the expertise of the medical team at Jehangir Hospital ensured that the young girl received timely and appropriate treatment.

Dr. Vijay Malshikare emphasized the importance of taking jellyfish stings seriously. "Many people underestimate jellyfish stings, but as this case demonstrates, they can lead to severe complications. Seeking timely medical attention is crucial to prevent further harm," he said. He further advised, "If you experience symptoms such as swelling, pain, or redness after a sting or bite, seek medical care immediately. A hand surgeon can provide specialized treatment in such cases."

This case serves as an important reminder that even minor injuries can escalate into serious medical emergencies if not addressed promptly. Thanks to Dr. Malshikare's quick intervention and expertise, the young girl's hand was saved -- highlighting the critical importance of immediate medical care.

