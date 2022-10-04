New Delhi/Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): TimesPro and Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad, announced a strategic partnership to launch the Executive Certificate Programmes in Business and Retail Management to upskill working professionals with new-age industry requirements.

The collaboration would initially commence with programs to equip learners to build business and retail management skills and jointly explore online technologies to usher in transformational initiatives relevant to address the challenges of a VUCA World. IMT Hyderabad will deliver lectures through its expert faculty and Industry Practitioners via TimesPro's state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform, through a Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.

The partnership would also explore introducing programmes in Leadership, Corporate Social Responsibility, Digital Transformation and Sustainability that focus on empowering learners with highly relevant skills to ensure sustainable growth.

Speaking on the announcement, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, "We are delighted to partner Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad, to offer programmes in Business and Retail Management. We are at the forefront of bringing change through our new-age and future-centric programmes aimed at addressing the challenges of the VUCA world and tapping the potential of our young workforce. Our partnership will equip learners to build competencies and leadership qualities to help them grow in their careers."

Dr Sriharsha Reddy, Director, IMT Hyderabad, said, "Our vision is to nurture socially responsible business leaders and upskill our learners through our programmes. We want to work towards introducing programmes in sustainability, digital transformation, and CSR for our learners to build their repertoire and usher in growth. Our association with TimesPro will further our cause of extending customised learning solutions for working professionals with their cutting-edge technology platforms."

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading MNCs across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by the Times of India Group.

Institute of Management Technology Hyderabad (IMTH) belongs to the IMT group, known for its quality and commitment in the area of management education for the last 40 years. IMT Hyderabad, established in 2011, is a leading management institution that contributes to the development of business and society by harnessing leadership, entrepreneurial and intellectual talent. This stature has been achieved on account of steady and concerted effort on the part of the Institute to maintain a balance of academic rigor, a multitude of corporate touchpoints, and a sustained, holistic development of its learners. IMT seeks to foster a worldview that promotes diversity, inclusion and ethical participation in the interconnected world of business. IMT Hyderabad constantly endeavours to provide its learners with an excellent learning experience through unique pedagogy and curriculum that matches contemporary business requirements. IMT Hyderabad firmly believes in imparting holistic development of future leaders to face the challenges of today's dynamic world.

