ATK

New Delhi [India], January 11:Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad, celebrated its Convocation 2024 with grandeur, conferring degrees upon 2,500 students from the 2022-23 academic session. Among the achievers were 51 gold medallists, 50 silver medallists, 51 bronze medallists, and 19 scholars who were awarded PhD degrees.

Also Read | Will Neymar Jr Play Tonight in Al-Orobah vs Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here's the Possibility of Brazil Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Suresh Kumar Khanna, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs, graced the event as the Chief Guest. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Khanna, accompanied by Baldev Singh Aulakh, Minister of State for Agriculture Education and Research, UP, as the Guest of Honour, TMU Chancellor Suresh Jain, Group Vice-Chairman Manish Jain, Executive Director Akshat Jain, Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) V.K. Jain, Arvind Goyal, and First Lady Smt Veena Jain. Other dignitaries included Smt Richa Jain, Governing Body members Smt Janhvi Jain and Ms Nandini Jain, along with distinguished Members of Legislative Councils, Members of Legislative Assembly, and senior officials.

Suresh Kumar Khanna presented medals and degrees to the graduates and praised TMU's contribution to academic excellence and societal development. He commended the university's super-speciality hospital for its remarkable service during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting patients across UP and neighbouring states. He encouraged graduates to prioritise selfless service to humanity, drawing inspiration from the teachings of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr S. Radhakrishnan, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and Confucius, as well as scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads. Baldev Singh Aulakh praised TMU for nurturing future leaders and its significant contributions to education and healthcare. He congratulated the students on their achievements and wished them success in their professional endeavours.

Also Read | 'I'm a Very Romantic Person, Ask Both My Ex-Wives': Aamir Khan Reveals His Definition of True Love, Reflects on How Relationships Evolve (Watch Video).

Addressing the gathering, Chancellor Suresh Jain shared TMU's vision of ranking among the world's leading universities and reiterated the university's dedication to serving society through knowledge and healthcare initiatives. Akshat Jain congratulated the students, highlighting TMU's commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact. He emphasised the role of education in transforming lives and the importance of continuous learning. Prof V.K. Jain also highlighted TMU's exceptional achievements and extended his congratulations to the graduates in his inspiring address.

A vibrant academic procession, led by Registrar Dr Aditya Sharma, saw the participation of faculty members, including the University's Deans, Directors, and Professors. The ceremony also observed a two-minute silence to honour former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, paying tribute to his legacy.

Following the convocation ceremony, the Rock On Fest brought together over 16,000 attendees for an evening filled with electrifying performances. In the presence of Bollywood's dynamic musical duo, Meet Bros, the event turned into an unforgettable musical spectacle. Their thrilling performance had everyone singing, swaying, and jumping to every beat. Adding a literary touch to the celebrations, TMU hosted a Kavi Sammelan, where Dr Kumar Vishwas and other renowned poets captivated the audience with their amazing humour and mesmerising poems.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)