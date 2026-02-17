VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 17: With Dubai actively building its strengths in the global context of its designation as one of the most dynamic business and investment destinations in the world, 2026 appears to be a pivotal year for entrepreneurs, corporate investors, and property purchasers. As government services are digitised through progressive regulatory changes, corporate tax systems are implemented, and the property business continues to grow, strategic planning is essential in recent times.

Based on the points made by the industry expert, Ms Anu Sharma, the Owner and Founder of

and ANUVI Luxe Real Estate LLC, modern-day investors are looking beyond company registration. Dubai in 2026 does not simply mean to open up a business but rather organise it in a way that allows it to grow sustainably in a global context and at the same time, use real estate as a wealth-creating project.

The following are the best strategic trends that will influence the business and property in the year 2026 in Dubai:

1. 100% Foreign Ownership Strengthening Investor Confidence

Ongoing adoption of 100% foreign ownership of the majority of business sectors has greatly boosted investor confidence. This has enabled entrepreneurs to set up mainland companies without necessarily having local sponsors for most of their activities. Shareholders are meticulously comparing the mainland and the free zone setups and look at aspects like scalability, facilitation by banks, visa quotas, and flexibility of operation to fit the long-term expansion objectives.

2. Rise of High-Growth Industries & Real Estate Synergy

Company formations in 2026 are being driven by high-growth sectors such as:

- E-commerce & Digital Trading

- General Trading & Import Export

- Tourism & Holiday Homes

- Real Estate Brokerage & Investment Advisory

At the same time, Dubai is still experiencing continued demand from international investors in its real estate market. The availability of attractive ROI, flexible post-handover payment schemes, and openness to obtain the long-term residency visa as a result of investing in the property are enhancing the international attractiveness of Dubai. Whereas in the past, investors used to set up a business and rent a property, the trend now has shifted towards setting up a business and acquiring strategic property to diversify, and the investor to be assured of wealth.

3. Corporate Tax & Financial Structuring Awareness

As the corporate tax became effective in the UAE, financial compliance has been the priority from the very beginning. Founders are undertaking organised accounting systems, VAT advisory framework and active planning in their tax to ensure their sustainability in the long run. Having proper bookkeeping, being audit-ready and in question being regulatory aligned are no longer extras but rather core ingredients to responsible business development.

4. Digital-First Licensing & Property Transactions

Government platforms of Dubai have simplified the process of trade licensing, regulatory approvals and business documentation. Digital portals save time of processing and enhance transparency. In the same regard, real estate deals are increasingly getting computerized thereby boosting investors' confidence and making property investments across countries easy. The move to the digital form of governance can be attributed to the focus on efficiency and innovation in Dubai.

5. Residency Visa Planning Integrated with Business Strategy

Businesspersons are obtaining Investor or Partner visas by registering a company, and property investors are considering residency programs associated with qualifying real estate investments. The immigration planning has become part of the general business planning, enabling investors to stabilise their families and themselves as they create commercial and property holdings in the UAE.

6. Dubai as a Global Headquarters & Investment Hub

Indian, European, African, and Asian international founders are establishing Dubai as a regional head office to cater to the Middle Eastern and world markets. The city is strategically located in geography, its infrastructure is global, taxes are efficient, and it is easy to do business, making it a highly favoured entry point into the international market. The use of parallel real estate investments is a hedge approach and long-term capital growth plan.

7. Portfolio-Based Investment Thinking

Investors coming to Dubai in 2026 no longer have a one objective attitude. Rather, they are developing portfolios which are diversified in nature i.e. business operations, property holdings and structured financial planning. This integrated strategy makes sure that the company grows in the long term as well as providing protection of assets and sustainable returns in a competitive global context.

About ANUVI Business Solutions & ANUVI Luxe Real Estate LLC

ANUVI Business Solutions is a Dubai-based corporate advisory company which focuses on the formation and licensing strategy of companies, visa processing, compliance, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) advisory of startups, SMEs, and international investors. ANUVI Luxe Real Estate LLC will be a partner to this ecosystem and will provide quality property advisory, off-plan investment and real estate brokerage services in the best of developments in Dubai.

Having a history of more than 15 years in company formation, business startup in the City of Dubai and UAE corporate services, Ms. Anu Sharma has contributed to the formation and development of the various entrepreneurs of different nationalities into the UAE successfully. She is also an author of the book Gateway to Success, a practical book on how to establish businesses in Dubai and a businesswoman, artist, writer, and producer of contents who is renowned because of her professionalism and commitment.

As Dubai reaches the future in 2026, ANUVI Business Solutions and ANUVI Luxe Real Estate LLC will continually strive to provide strategic knowledge, compliance, and wealth-building opportunities to the investors and help them turn their ambition into a sustainable business success.

