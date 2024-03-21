VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: The highly anticipated 'Top Thai Brands', Mumbai 2024 is all set to grace the prestigious Nehru Centre from March 22nd to 24th. Organized by the Thai Trade Centre, Mumbai, this event promises to bring the essence of Thailand to the heart of Mumbai, showcasing a diverse array of high-quality products.

With a curated selection of exhibitors, 'Top Thai Brands', Mumbai 2024 will be a melting point of Thailand's best offerings, including Health, Beauty, Wellness, Spa Products, Lifestyle Products (Home Furnishing and Decor), Food and Beverages, Pet Care Products, as well as Fashion Jewellery and Accessories. This event provides an exclusive opportunity for Mumbaikars to explore and experience the richness of Thai craftsmanship and innovation.

For the first time in Mumbai, approximately 50 Thai exhibitors will participate, offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in Thailand's vibrant culture and discover iconic brands that have gained international acclaim.

The focal point of the event is to facilitate meaningful business connections, linking consumers, importers, distributors, and businesses with Thai exhibitors. Attendees can engage in business matching sessions, explore potential collaborations, and source high-quality products directly from Thailand.

In addition to business opportunities, Top Thai Brands Mumbai 2024 has curated a delightful program for attendees. Cultural performances will bring the spirit of Thailand to life. Meanwhile, food demonstrations by authentic Thai restaurants promise to tantalize taste buds with authentic Thai flavors. Fashion enthusiasts can also explore the latest trends in Thai Fashion Jewellery and Accessories.

Apart from this, the event will also feature "Thailand Week", a sub-event with high-quality Thai products, a Master Chef cooking demonstration, and captivating cultural activities, allowing visitors to experience the flavors and rhythms of Thailand before their eyes.

Admission to this extraordinary event is free, providing an inclusive opportunity for everyone to discover the allure of Thai products and forge connections with the vibrant Thai market.

Join the exhibition from March 22nd to 24th at Nehru Centre, Mumbai and embark on a journey to discover the best of Thailand's high-quality products!

For more information and to register for Top Thai Brands Mumbai 2024, please contact the Thai Trade Centre, Mumbai, via email at thaitrademumbai@gmail.com or call +(91-22)22830242 /43.

