Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Retail and Wholesale businesses in India's fashion-apparel-garments sector have not been able to escape the impact of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, unlike last year.

In 2020, the outbreak was largely limited to the country's bigger cities only.

There had been an almost immediate spike in online orders once the national lockdown was lifted in parts of the country and delivery of all goods was allowed from October or pre-festival period of last year. This time around, there is uncertainty among industry executives over recovery in the sector with pandemic impact been visible over the past several weeks.

This impact is seen to double in business-centric retail and wholesale markets where even after opening up in places like Surat, Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat, Mumbai and Delhi markets, as well as states like UP, MP, Bihar, are very slow in picking up.

Expectations of demand revival are driven by the belief that consumers will still continue to avoid offline shops and malls and resellers have to move to a digital mode of fulfilment and selling online with web-based stores.

Fibre2Fashion research has pointed out that appetite to shop online in months beginning August, all through the festive season, is strong and will also continue to grow in the long run. Fibre2Fashion research team has found out that consumer demand was still high for ordering online with people buying more of those with each order, due to various restrictions in different states on travelling and delivery movements.

Advantages of buying wholesale through Business.F2FMART.Com

Discover newer and effective ways to engage and compete in this ecosystem.

Door to Door fulfilment

All India reach in ANY location, however remote

Higher margin realisation on products bought from F2FMart

Low minimum order quantity (MOQ) ordering

Order assurance and quality products from pre-validated sellers

Excellent range, and

Best wholesale discounts compared to ONLINE ordering on fashion marketplaces.

Fibre2Fashion is a two-decade-old vertical B2B platform in fashion and lifestyle that is tailored to serving the community. Start fashion and apparel sourcing through the Wholesale B2B e-commerce platform.

