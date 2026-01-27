BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: InCorp Advisory, an Ascentium Group company, a leading global business services platform, has announced the acquisition of TMSL, a leading global technology-enabled tax services business. TMSL's credentials in GST, Indirect Tax, and technology-led Robotic Process Automation (RPA) approach further reinforce InCorp Advisory's established strengths in tax advisory and litigation.

This strategic move brings together complementary strengths across tax advisory, tax litigation, tax compliances and technology deployment, enabling InCorp Advisory to deliver integrated, high-impact solutions to its clients. The acquisition further strengthens the Group's GCC practice, with TMSL's presence across the region, particularly in VAT and Corporate Tax services.

Consequent to this transaction:

* TMSL will continue to service clients through its existing leadership and teams, with senior leaders from InCorp Advisory joining the board of TMSL - working closely with the Co-founders. * TMSL Co-founders, Jigar Doshi and Pratik Shah, will join InCorp Advisory as Co-founders - alongside the existing leadership team.

* With this development, the combined Group will have a team of over 700 professionals in India, and 2500+ professionals across 23 global jurisdictions.

Commenting on the acquisition, Manish Modi, CEO of InCorp Advisory, said, "Professional services are at an inflection point where scale, technology, and cross-border expertise must converge. This transaction is beyond expanding capabilities; it is about building an integrated, tech-first advisory platform that anticipates regulatory change, simplifies complexity, and supports clients as they grow across markets. TMSL strengthens our ability to deliver solutions that are not only compliant, but future-ready."

Jigar Doshi, Co-founder at TMSL, said, "TMSL has proudly joined forces with InCorp India, an Ascentium Group company backed by a globally respected business services platform with a strong international footprint. Clients will continue to be served, by the same leadership and teams, with the same depth of expertise and quality that have consistently been the hallmark of the firm, and the TMSL brand--now further strengthened by a broader suite of high-impact services such as ESG, IPO Advisory, Investment Banking, Risk Advisory, Corporate Secretarial services, and many more."

Pratik Shah, Co-founder at TMSL, said, "This global collaboration significantly expands the scope of comprehensive tax advisory services across the GCC, enabling the group to deliver integrated and holistic suite of offerings, backed by Ascentium. This opportunity comes at a crucial time, as the GCC region transitions to IFRS, and the introduction of corporate tax has increased the demand for specialized accounting and tax advisory. This partnership brings together organizations that share common values, complementary strengths, and a unified vision for long-term growth."

