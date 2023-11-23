PNN

New Delhi [India], November 23: Dr. Biju's directorial 'Invisible Windows' starring Tovino Thomas as the hero premiered at the 27th Tallinn Black Nights International Film Festival. The film is produced by Radhika Lau's Ellenar Films, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar's Maithri Movie Makers and Tovino Thomas for Tovino Thomas Productions.

Due to the contemporary relevance of the film, which depicts war as a man-made disaster, and due to the quality of the film, it received huge audience attention at the premiere. Director Doctor Biju, Producers Radhika Lavoo and Tovino Thomas attended the world premiere in Estonia. A special question and answer session was also organized after the world premiere, which was attended by many Malayali movie lovers. Film lovers and critics who have seen the film have already accepted the film. 'Adrishya Jhalakamanal' became the first Malayalam film to have its world premiere in the official competition section of the fair. It is also the only Indian film to be selected for the festival this year. The fair will be held from November 3 to 19.

The film's music is composed by three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Cage. Other actors are Indrans and Nimisha Sajayan. Jayashree Lakshminarayan is the associate producer, Chris Jerome and Anindhya Das Gupta are executive producers.

The film's associate director, Flavin S. Shiva. Arvind Raj VS, Anjumol M, Madhumita R and Siddharth KP have worked as Assistant Directors. The film's VFX is handled by Yes Studios and DI Vista Obscura Entertainments.

Pramod Thomas handles sound mixing while Ajay Atat handles sound design and sync sound recording. The lyrics written by Engandiyur Chandrasekaran and Marie Nobre are sung by Job Kurian and Marie Nobre. Davis Manuel is the editor and chief associate director of the film. The film's D.O.P. Yadu Radhakrishnan and Production Design by Dilip Das. Makeup by Pattanam Shah and costumes by Arvind KR. Stills are handled by Anoop Chacko and line producer Eldo Selvaraj.

