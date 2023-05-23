SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 23: TR Life Sciences, a leading hospital management consulting firm, has announced it has successfully delivered 40 hospital and healthcare consultancy projects across the country in the last 5 years, while 15 new projects are underway.

The hospital projects, totaling over 1,500 beds, have been executed in Nepal and states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Said Dr Gopal Sharan, Managing Director, TR Life Sciences, New Delhi: "Successfully executing 40 projects, most of them in tier 2 and 3 towns across North India, is a huge milestone for us in a span of five years. This showcases the huge unmet need that exists in the hinterland for handholding entrepreneurs with cutting-edge advice and expertise to set up small hospitals of up to 350 beds. It is immensely satisfying for us to contribute to the creation of state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure beyond the big cities and elevate the standards of care available to patients. Our vision is to improve healthcare standards and medical outcomes in tier-II and tier-III cities in India."

Dr Gopal Sharan added: "Since our inception in 2018, we have been experiencing robust growth in the small hospital segment, riding on the back of our services like project planning and advisory, operations management, business model and feasibility study, financial planning and budgeting, structuring advisory, clinical technology assessment, architectural design, fundraising, healthcare startup advisory, and mergers and acquisitions. In 2020, we developed in-house a new-age hospital information system and business intelligence tools. Last year, we expanded our service offerings by adding project design, project advisory, and automation for clients."

Talking about future plans of TR Life Sciences, he said: "We are now poised to venture into the area of specialised cardiology centre projects within tier 2 and tier 3 cities, with a steadfast focus on providing healthcare solutions that are both innovative and sustainable while promoting equitable access. The endeavour involves the establishment of cutting-edge cardiology centres, both standalone and inside hospitals, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and manned by an exceptionally skilled workforce. The objective is to meet the huge unmet need for specialized cardiac care in smaller towns."

TR Life Sciences was established in 2018 with a mission to enhance the quality of healthcare by providing state-of-the-art services in project planning, design, development, and management operations. The projects are situated in various regions of India and Nepal, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and delivery.

TR Life Sciences enables its healthcare clients to uncover hidden insights, explore scientific options, and forge difficult strategic choices. It helps them understand the healthcare market landscape by analysing industries, profiling competition, sizing markets, segmenting customers, determining the best distribution channels, evaluating the most appropriate site locations for new projects, preparing investment feasibility studies, reviewing potential joint ventures or acquisitions, and delivering market entry and growth strategies in India.

The company's experts collate, mine, and model data with insights generated through past experiences with healthcare professionals and other key decision-makers to drive strategic recommendations that meet its clients' needs.

