New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports is set to impact India's metal exports worth USD 4.56 billion, a report by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has warned.

The revised tariffs, which will come into effect from June 4, 2025, are likely to hurt Indian producers and exporters by making their products more expensive in the U.S. market.

GTRI said "For India, the consequences are direct. In FY2025, India exported USD 4.56 billion worth of iron, steel, and aluminum products to the U.S.

This included USD 587.5 million in iron and steel, USD 3.1 billion in articles of iron or steel, and USD 860 million in aluminium and related articles. These products now face sharply higher tariffs, making it difficult for Indian exporters to remain competitive.

Trump announced on May 30 that the U.S. will raise the existing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent, citing national security concerns under Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

This law allows the U.S. president to impose trade restrictions if imports are considered a threat to national security.

Trump had originally used this provision in 2018 to impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium. Earlier this year, in February 2025, aluminium tariffs were already increased to 25 per cent.

The GTRI report stated that the new tariffs are expected to push U.S. steel prices above USD 1,180 per tonne, increasing costs for key industries like automobiles, construction, and manufacturing.

India has already issued a notice to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in response to these tariffs and is likely to take further action.

The GTRI also raised concerns about the environmental aspect of this move. Steel and aluminium production are among the most carbon-intensive industries globally. While other major economies are investing in green steel and aluminium technologies, the U.S. decision lacks any climate conditions.

The GTRI pointed out that this shows the Trump administration is prioritizing economic nationalism over environmental responsibility, raising questions about America's commitment to global climate goals and sustainable industry development. (ANI)

