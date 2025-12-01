NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1: TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 519,508 units in November 2025 with a growth of 30% as against 401,250 units in November 2024.

Two-WheelerTotal two-wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 392,473 units in November 2024 to 497,841 units in November 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 20% with sales increasing from 305,323 units in November 2024 to 365,608 units in November 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 180,247 units in November 2024 to 242,222 units in November 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 27% with sales increasing from 165,535 units in November 2024 to 210,222 units in November 2025.

Electric VehicleEV registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 26,292 units in November 2024 to 38,307 units in November 2025.

International BusinessThe Company's sales in international business registered a growth of 58% with sales increasing from 93,755 units in November 2024 to 148,315 units in November 2025. Two-wheeler sales grew by 52% increasing from 87,150 units in November 2024 to 132,233 units in November 2025.

Three-WheelerThree-wheeler registered a growth of 147% with sales increasing from 8,777 units in November 2024 to 21,667 units in November 2025.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

