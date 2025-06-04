Milan [Italy], 4 June (ANI): Italian filtration and thermal management company UFI Filters has announced plans to significantly expand its presence in India through renewed investment commitments, according to company Chairman Giorgio Girondi.

Speaking to media representatives following a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Girondi expressed confidence in the company's Indian operations and outlined ambitious growth targets for the region.

Also Read | From Navi Mumbai to Vadhvan Port, Know Which Areas Wil Be Developed As 3rd and 4th Mumbai As Maharashtra Government Plans to Decongest Financial Capital.

The announcement was made during Piyush Goyal's two-day official visit to Italy, where he is engaging with Italian leadership and business community to strengthen bilateral trade relationships and encourage cross-border investment opportunities.

Piyush Goyal met CEOs of several leading companies here.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Survival Techniques To Stay Safe in Massive Crowd, Check List of Tips.

Apart from Giorgio Girondi, they included Stefano Toschi, CEO, Toschi Vignola; Marco Nocivelli, CEO, ERTA Refrigeration; Enrico Carraro, Chairman, Carraro Group; Daniele Forni, Managing Director, SOL Group; and Laura Tarquinio, Owner and CEO, iMoon lightning Srl.

UFI Filters CEO Stefano Gava spoke about the company's current Indian market position and said it is looking to double its investments in India.

The Italian company serves diverse industrial sectors through its specialised filtration technologies, including automotive manufacturing, aerospace systems, marine applications, and customised hydraulic solutions for specialised industrial requirements.

This investment commitment reflects growing confidence in India's manufacturing sector and represents a significant vote of confidence in the country's business environment from a major European industrial player. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)