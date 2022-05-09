New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI/PNN): Under the leadership of a Life and business coach, Venu Kalyan, UnikLife Pvt Ltd is all set to go live with its online training program and webinar, Business Bahubali. They are best at providing training based in Telugu with the best support system in the implementation process. The main aim of this webinar is to help people achieve their goals in terms of business. The key focus of the webinar would be giving branding services and one-on-one mentoring to business owners to take their business into autopilot mode by tactic strategies and methods.

The company has been working toward the welfare of business owners, doctors, advocates, trainers, public speakers, employees, self employees, entrepreneurs, artists, singers, magicians, school managers, college HODs, govt organizations, and many others. Behind UnikLife success, Venu Kalyan is a man who has years of expertise in a different realm of the world, and through his knowledge, he can help people around him. He has successfully conducted sessions in more than 50+ fortunate companies with his abundance of understanding.

Also Read | Theatrical Releases of the Week: Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Sivakarthikeyan's Don and More.

Talking about the newly launched webinar and program, Venu Kalyan Stated, "Suddenly there is a boom in the market where startups are growing at an amazing rate. But before a person enters into any industry, they need to understand every bit of it. And, with the same of guiding them in the right direction, I have initiated this program where people can reap the maximum out of it. I want to reach 5 million people with our training and webinars and become the number one company in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As every event is not successful without its team, I compare my team with the army as they support each other and are fully concentrated and focused on our goals to achieve the target. They not only focus on the targets but even want to help people at their maximum capacity. I envision that this program gets a hit, and many people get to learn from my experience."

The speaker for the event, Venu Kalyan, has the expertise of over seven years in speaking and currently holds many titles along with his name. He is not just a life and business coach but also an entrepreneur, philanthropist, public speaker, business strategist, author, NLP trainer, and many more. He has conducted more than 50+ seminars and transformed more than 1 Lakh people's lives. Today his students are placed in big companies like Infosys, Wipro, LG, Xerox, and Byjus, to name a few. With a plethora of knowledge and collaboration with more than 20 companies, Venu Kalyan will significantly discuss branding services in detail, and people get the most out of it.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board Inter Special Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s How to Download.

He seems to be creating new waves in the industry by training aspiring businessmen and women to achieve financial freedom through this new webinar, "Business Bahubali".

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)