New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): In a stride towards promoting sustainable and responsible growth in India's power sector, the Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, inaugurated the Power Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2023.

According to a press release by the Ministry of power, the pavilion serves as a comprehensive showcase of the government's key initiatives, aiming to foster public awareness and participation.

The pavilion, organized by the Ministry of Power, features an array of policy initiatives and themes designed to propel the nation towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

Notable highlights include the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Carbon Capture Technology, One Sun-One World-One Grid, and initiatives focusing on universal energy access through renewable energy, read the press release.

The display employs state-of-the-art technology, working models, interactive panels, and engaging game zones to present information in a lively and informative manner.

Speaking at the inauguration, Singh stressed the importance of responsible development in the face of a growing economy.

Singh said, "It is the developed countries who need to cut down their emissions first. Around 85 per cent of the carbon dioxide load in the atmosphere is due to the path of industrialization followed by developed countries. India's population is 17 per cent of world population while our contribution to carbon dioxide load is only 3.5 per cent".

Singh added, "Even now, our per capita emissions are one third of world average, while that of developed countries is three times the world average. The Developed countries used fossil fuels for developing their economies but they want to tell us that we should not use coal. It is the Developed countries that need to cut down their emissions first."

"We will not compromise on the electricity needs of a growing economy, but we will do it responsibly," he affirmed. The minister underlined India's commitment to achieving its climate goals, pointing out that the nation has consistently surpassed targets set at international forums.

Singh said, "We need to develop. At the same time, we will do that responsibly. We were nine years ahead in achieving the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) target of having 40 per cent of installed power capacity from non-fossil-fuel sources by 2030. We pledged at COP-21 in 2015, that we will reduce our emissions intensity by 33 per cent by 2030; we did this by 2019. So, in Glasgow, we have said that by 2030, we will have 50 per cent of our capacity coming from renewables and that we will reduce our emission intensity by 45 per cent. We will achieve it. So, we are on target".

As the world prepares for COP28, the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, Singh asserted India's stance on emissions reduction, read the press release.

He emphasized that developed countries, responsible for the majority of historical emissions, should take the lead in reducing carbon dioxide emissions. "Around 85 per cent of the carbon dioxide load in the atmosphere is due to the path of industrialization followed by developed countries," Singh stated.

He pointed out that India, with 17 per cent of the global population, contributes only 3.5 per cent to the carbon dioxide load.

"We have transformed the sector, adding around 1.9 lakh MW power capacity during the last nine years. The entire country has been joined under one national grid. The distribution system has been strengthened, with an investment of Rs. 2.1 lakh crores. The availability of power in rural areas is now 21 hours and in urban areas, it is 23.5 hours. We have brought electricity to every household," Singh reiterated, outlining India's achievements in meeting climate targets well ahead of schedule.

The Power Pavilion stands as a testament to the transformative initiatives undertaken in the power sector.

Over the past nine years, India has added approximately 1.9 lakh MW of power capacity, established a unified national grid, and strengthened distribution systems with a significant investment of Rs 2.1 lakh crores.

Among the key accomplishments highlighted by the Minister were the increased availability of power in rural and urban areas--21 hours and 23.5 hours, respectively. Shri Singh also noted the remarkable progress in bringing electricity to every household and India's status as the world's fastest-growing contributor to renewable energy capacity, read the press release.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and other officials from the Ministry and associated organizations graced the occasion. Various Central Public Sector Enterprises under the Ministry, including NTPC, PGCIL, NHPC, REC, PFC, THDC, SJVN, BEE, EESL, and CES, actively participated in the trade fair, collectively showcasing the achievements and initiatives in the power sector.

The Power Pavilion aims not only to inform but also to inspire a collective commitment towards a sustainable energy future for India. (ANI)

