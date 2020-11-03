Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Despite these unique and challenging times, finance and accounting professionals and students in India certainly have a lot to cheer about.

After a successful pilot testing of the CPA exam in India during 2020, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) have decided to switch to continuous CPA Exam testing from January 1, 2021.

This will ensure greater convenience for Indian CPA candidates who were required to travel to the US or the Middle East for the CPA exam until earlier this year.

"India today is the finance and accounting hub for the world with Big 4 and MNCs having extensive global capability centers in India. And the CPA designation provides the much-needed global skills and credibility to Indian finance and accounting professionals," said Varun Jain, co-founder and lead CPA instructor, Miles Education.

"Unlike Indian and international professional qualifications which do not require any university education, US CPA mandates a university degree as an eligibility criteria. And the 4 CPA exam parts complement university education to ensure candidates are ready for the profession.

A vast majority of CPA candidates are working professionals who are able to pass all the four CPA exam parts in 12 months alongside their full-time jobs. And with CPA exams in India, it becomes extremely convenient as candidates can spread out these 4 exam parts, and appear for one exam part every quarter," added Jain.

Since 2011, Miles Education, India's largest CPA training institute with a presence across 9 cities in India, has been instrumental in building the eco-system for CPA in India. Miles has partnered with all of the Big 4 accounting firms and over 100 MNCs in India who recruit CPAs in large numbers to support their local as well as global finance operations in India.

Besides, Miles has trained thousands of CPA candidates across India and helped them get placed at leading MNCs in India and abroad. Given Miles' outreach and commitment to CPA candidates, over 80 per cent of newly licensed CPAs every year in India are Miles alumni.

